Journalism | Niclas Storås receives the Ilkka Malmberg award: HS Vision’s editor learned to live without an alarm clock

The Ilkka Malmberg award, awarded for the second time, goes to Niclas Storås, editor of HS Vision, who thinks that enthusiasm is an asset that is too easily forgotten.

Helsingin Sanomain The foundation’s Ilkka Malmberg award has been awarded to HS Vision’s technology and financial supplier to Niclas Storås. The amount of the prize is 15,000 euros.

The Ilkka Malmberg Award, established in 2021, will now be awarded for the second time. Editor of Helsingin Sanomat Ilkka Malmberg (1954–2016) had an exceptional career as a journalist and reformed Finnish journalism in many ways.

The award, given for the first time in 2022, was won by a journalist from Ilta-Sanomie Tuomas Manninen.

Helsingin Sanomain Chairman of the board of the foundation Antero Mukka writes in the award criteria that Niclas Storås is a distinctive writer who succeeds in opening up complex issues in an entertaining and humane way.

Storås says that he tries to bring everyday life, emotions and a flavor of life into his texts. He calls himself a cultural critic.

“Technology shapes our behavior, behavior shapes our values, and values ​​create the culture in which we live. In that sense, I see that I am perhaps a cultural critic with a technological perspective.”

Storås, who hails from Teuva, describes himself as a returning journalist. Storås, who has been writing for a couple of decades, worked as a consultant for five years before starting HS Vision in January 2021.

HS Vision is praised by the editor. In his opinion, it is “probably the most comfortable workplace for a journalist in Finland”. A small enough team, good bosses and a lot of freedom.

Storås feels that the best stories arise from topics that the journalist himself is excited about. For him, enthusiasm is an asset that is too easily forgotten.

“It’s like an engine running at half power if you don’t know how to utilize, grow and nurture your enthusiasm.”

Storås himself appreciates clear, “perhaps even prosaic” expression in writing, as well as storytelling, even if there are dangers in that.

“We are story machines, and I myself try to look at my stuff critically from the point of view of whether I’m introducing a narrative that is clichéd or repeated.”

Storås thinks that in the future, the writing skills of the large masses will decay in the swamp of artificial intelligence assistants. That is why he believes that there will continue to be a demand for thoughtful and well-formed text and new and crystallized ideas.

“I believe in craftsmanship. This has happened in other fields as well. In the clothing industry, a dozen are produced no matter how much, but if you want a suit made by a tailor, it costs thousands of euros.”

According to Storås, we should now consider what are the special features and means of the text, which cannot be overcome by the fast video stream of some.

Instead of visuals, Storås would invest and rely specifically on the text itself.

Storås does not see the fact that artificial intelligence will take some of the work of journalists as a bad thing.

“Then there might be more time left to do longer and deeper things that artificial intelligence can’t do.”

His working day Storås tries to start as early as possible, avoid multitasking and do things according to his natural state of alertness.

Recovery is as if built into everyday life.

“I’m really good at being lazy. Good ideas and thoughts don’t come from squeezing a pen. Loose time and groping are needed.”

For the last year, Storås has not used an alarm clock.

“It’s a pretty good gimmick, because it forces you to go to bed early so you don’t fall asleep.” Not once has that happened.”

Storås sees the freedom to get excited about different things and the opportunity to explore anything as the best aspects of his job.

“It’s an incredible thing, and an incredible privilege to be able to call anyone and ask them about anything. And people still respond.”

Storås also enjoys meeting new people “a lot” and the enthusiasm they show.

“No matter how tired I was when I went to the interview, after that it’s like I’ve visited an open house.”