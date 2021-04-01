Journalism New local media and virtual tours to architectural sites in the Lahti region – Five journalistic projects received funding in the News Clearer competition

Each project completed or published this year received € 30,000 in funding.

Helsingin Sanomat Foundation Five journalistic projects have been awarded in the news innovation competition organized by the Media Innovator. Each project received funding of 30,000 euros.

The purpose of the competition is to fund socially significant and topical journalistic projects that apply new technologies. The aim is to reform journalism and communication and to find new ways of doing journalism.

Rewarded the following projects came:

A project called Archi.tours implements storytelling and virtual tours of architectural sites.

Caverna is a series of three short documentaries on false news in a new way. The topic will be deepened in workshops for high school students.

Long Play’s algorithm delivery is a story project that investigates the operation and responsibility of algorithms. The idea is to find out who is exercising power and how it is reflected in the lives of ordinary people.

Mono No Aware is a five-minute documentary that is experienced in virtual reality. The viewer of the film sees the villages and towns emptied by the Fukushima nuclear accident.

The idea of ​​the 4minread Lahti pilot project is to establish a new digital and newsletter-based local media in the Lahti economic area.

Funded projects must be completed and published by the end of this year.

Sixth A total of 17 applications were received for the Uutisraivaaja competition. In 2019, the winner was the youth media Rare, which received 250,000 euros for the development of youth-friendly journalism.