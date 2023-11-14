The investigation related to the document leak has been led by the international journalists’ organization ICIJ and the German Paper Trail Media, and more than 67 editorial offices around the world have participated in it. Yle’s MOT delivery has been involved from Finland.

in Cyprus has played a bigger role than thought as a place to store Russian money, reveals an extensive document leak Cyprus Confidential. The matter was reported by several international media, which have obtained millions of documents concerning Cypriot tax haven companies.

According to the media, the funds have often been linked to suspicions of corruption or sanctions evasion.

International journalists’ organization to the ICIJ according to which Cypriot companies helped, among others, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin oligarchs belonging to a close circle to transfer their assets in order to avoid the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

At issue is the largest information leak in the history of Cyprus. According to ICIJ, there are more than 3.6 million leaked documents and they originate from six Cypriot companies.

In addition to ICIJ, the investigation related to the leak has been led by the German Paper Trail Media, and more than 67 editorial offices around the world have participated in it. There have been participants from Finland Mightily MOT delivery.

According to ICIJ, a representative of the Cypriot administration commented on the leak by saying that at the end of 2021, Russian deposits were about four percent of all deposits. The representative also said that the country’s banking sector is one of the most strictly regulated in international comparison.

Out among others, the international auditing giant PwC rose, whose office in Cyprus served at least twelve Russians who were on the Western sanctions list already in 2014, when Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula.

PwC is also said to have tried to help the Russian steel billionaire Alexei Mordasov to transfer his more than one billion euro ownership of the German travel agency TUI Group to his wife’s name after Mordašov was placed on the EU sanctions list on February 28, 2022.

According to Yle, Mordašov’s wife also later ended up on the sanctions list of both the EU and the United States, so the arrangement ultimately failed to avoid sanctions.

In the document leak the British Broadcasting Corporation has also been revealed the BBC according to the former owner of the football club Chelsea, an oligarch Roman Abramovich connection to a secret deal of 40 million dollars, or about 37 million euros, from 2010.

In the transaction, the company managed by Abramovich sold its holdings in a very profitable Russian advertising company to a Putin close by Sergei Roldugin for the company managed.

According to ICIJ’s analysis, Abramovič owned or managed several trusts in Cyprus.

British newspaper The Guardian on the other hand, based on the leak, reported that a respected German journalist and author writing about Russia Hubert Seipel has received at least 600,000 euros from a Russian oligarch To Aleksei Mordashov of affiliated companies.

According to the Guardian, based on the documents, the money was used to support the writing of Seipel’s two books. Seipel’s books deal with Putin’s rise to power, and the books have been criticized for being sympathetic to their main character.

Mightily according to the leak, another hundred Finns are also found, but among them there are no significant users of economic or political power.