Journalism | Matti Kuusela commented on the uproar: No one imagines that I actually interviewed these people

Morning paper former editor Matti Kuusela says that he was beaten by the old man because of the way Aamulehti reacted to his book.

Morning paper said on Friday is removing 551 articles written by Kuusela from its website, the newspaper says. The reason is Kuusela's new book Journalist – A different kind of reporterin which he says in three places that he came up with a fiction for the things he wrote.

Kuusela says that he expected some kind of reaction, because in his book he criticized Aamulehti's actions on many issues and said, for example, that he was pressured to resign on his first day at the newspaper.

“I was sure there would be a reaction, but I didn't expect that in such an absurd way, they would start questioning my narrative journalism. It seems that this kind of feature writing is completely new to the management of Aamulehti. They imagine that all writing is just news journalism or factual journalism,” says Kuusela.

“Of course, it's nice that Aamulehti's inquisition has investigated that the book is true.”

In Kuusela's opinion, the fictitious sections in his stories are clearly recognizable. He also says that he has received calls from his colleagues in which they have wondered about Aamulehti's operations.

“No sane person over the age of 3 who reads this, Imagine if I had actually interviewed these people,” Kuusela downloads.

“My writing style is such that it's as if I invite readers to a journey, to play, to enjoy that journey. For example, I've written stories about someone from Kaitasuo that is being destroyed, and in it Kihokki sends greetings to KHO. At some point, they claim that the bitch can't talk. When the argumentation is at this level”, it is difficult to answer these sensibly.

Kuusela says that he is sad that writing for Aamulehti is coming to an end. He estimates that no other editor of Aamulehti has had as many readers.

“I have never distorted the words of a single interviewee, I have always tried to write as honestly as possible. Is this surprising and offensive in that way,” says Kuusela.

“I understand that the question is not about this matter, but the question is that I have written a book about Aamulehti, which casts a shadow over it. We want to annul that work. That's what this is all about, although of course they won't admit it.”

I ask I think the current editor-in-chief of Aamulehti Sanna Keskinen has found himself in a difficult situation. Kuusela says that he has no respect for the other management of Aamulehti's editorial board.

Editor-in-chief Keskinen tells STT that everyone at Aamulehti is shocked and saddened by the situation. According to him, however, there is no crisis atmosphere, but work in the delivery continues as normal.

No doubts about Kuusela's stories had arisen until Aamulehti received the electronic version of the book. According to the editor-in-chief, removing Kuusela's stories from the website was not an obvious solution.

“With real piety, we considered what alternatives there were, but when the burden of proof began to accumulate enough, it was concluded that there really aren't any other alternatives,” says Keskinen.