Journalism | Länsiväylä responds to criticism about independence: Riikka Purra’s spouse works as a news manager

The magazine also renounces racism. According to the editor-in-chief, Purra’s spouse does not participate in the news about basic Finns.

Government crisis The aftermath has also hit the Länsiväylä newspaper, when its news manager Mikko Välimaa commented the Minister of Finance as a private individual on Twitter from his summer vacation Riikka Purran (ps) racist writings, editor-in-chief of the magazine Heli Koivuniemi writes in the Wednesday edition of the paper in the editorial.

Välimaa is Purra’s spouse.

“Välimaa has stated that the texts her spouse once wrote were ugly and racist. His criticism was aimed at journalists,” Koivuniemi writes.

The editorial also states that the magazine’s editors renounce all forms of racism.

According to Koivuniemi, the newspaper’s independence has been questioned. It is understandable that Välimaa’s position as the newspaper’s news manager and Purra’s spouse raises questions.

“The task of me and Länsiväylä’s editorial team is to ensure that Välimaa’s roles do not endanger Länsiväylä’s editorial independence. There are two news managers working in Länsiväylä. This model makes it possible for Välimaa not to participate in news work about basic Finns,” he says.

Länsiväylä appears in Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi twice a week.

The middle ground commented on “Riika’s” writings last week in response to STT’s editor-in-chief Minna Holopainen to tweet. Holopainen quoted in his tweet Erja Yläjärvi tweet, in which Yläjärvi, among other things, compared the communication of the current state leadership with the former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) to the communication line.

In September, Yläjärvi will move from the position of Hufvudstadsbladet’s editor-in-chief to Helsingin Sanomat’s editor-in-chief.

The Twitter conversation took place before Purra stepped in front of the media at the press conference.

“I didn’t think I’d see the moment when the previous prime minister’s communications were intercepted. Marin’s way of regulating his publicity was a constant headache in news work. But @EYlajarvi (Erja Yläjärvi) is right here: the crisis communication of last fall’s uproar was exemplary compared to this one,” Holopainen writes accompanied by Yläjärvi’s to tweet.

“A perfectly justified question. It is equally justified to ask why anyone should answer questions that are not based on what has been said, but on assumptions about what has been said”, Välimaa on the other hand answered For Holopais.

In his tweet Välimaa claims that the writings of “riika” were misunderstood.

“Editors should be experts in reading comprehension, but this case shows that they were skilled in collective misunderstanding and ignoring source criticism.”

He also urge deliveries to read the texts.

“Ugly language has been used there, when comments have been made about the perceived sexual harassment and the perceived threat of shooting on the train. But that which is allegedly said in public does not exist,” Välimaa wrote in his tweet.