Journalism | Keskisuomainen’s editor-in-chief questioned the judgment of Yle’s editor-in-chief – The article was soon deleted

Newspaper Keskisuomalainen has recently removed two articles from its website regarding the editor-in-chief of Yle’s news and current affairs department Riikka Räisänen.

The editor-in-chief left the website Pekka Mervolan a column written by a reporter and a news story written by a reporter. The column can still be read in the visual version of the print magazine.

In a column published on September 10, Mervola commented on the claims about Räisänen’s private life previously published by Seiska magazine.

Seiska claimed, among other things, that Räisänen’s previous relationship had ended because he started dating his subordinate. Seiska also reported that Räisäsen had several invoices in collection.

The claims related to Räisänen’s relationship were later corrected At a standstill. Central Finland would correct the statements that ended up in the column on Thursday that turned out to be false.

The end of a relationship is one of the corrected issues. According to Seikka’s correction, the new relationship did not end the previous union.

In Keskisuomainen’s correction, it is said that Räisänen stated that he has taken care of the unpaid invoices.

Mervola scolds Räsä in the text for deciding to go to the same seminar with her boyfriend.

“If Räisänen had known how to separate her relationship and her position as a leader, she would in no case have gone to the same event in France as her new husband. Here, the problem of a person in a leading position and a subordinate in the same workplace became concrete,” writes Mervola.

According to Mervola, the invoices that ended up in collections show gross negligence.

“Editor-in-chief Räisänen’s judgment seems questionable. A lively life and a responsible position do not go together. With these screens, any other manager should have already resigned from his position.”

The news published on Sunday, September 8 refers to the information published by Seiska and goes through Räisänen’s unpaid invoices in more detail.

“ “I will not comment on anything. A solution has just been made.”

Journalists deleting stuff afterwards is exceptional. Council of the Public Word (JSN) by the contents published by the media online are history, which should not be interfered with except for particularly compelling reasons.

According to good journalistic practice, removal is justified only in very rare exceptional cases, if old journalistic content found on the web causes unreasonable sanctions for individuals.

In a phone interview, HS asked Mervola why the stories ended up being removed from the network. The editor-in-chief refused to comment on the decision in any way.

According to Mervola, Keskifinomini is not coming up with its own position on the subject.

JSN’s the chairman Eero Hyvönen according to the situation is exceptional, because journalistic content has been removed from so many places.

In addition to the stories about Central Finns, about the Supla audio service has been deleted Enbuske and paparazzi Hörkkö podcast episode, which discussed Räsä.

According to Hyvönen, Keskisuomalainen has acted correctly in correcting the false claims repeated in the column. Simply removing the erroneous story would not be enough to correct the errors.

“Many have quoted Seiska’s stories. It is right that the media bear their responsibility. Even if it is a matter of citation, the publisher is responsible for what kind of content they publish.”

Hyvönen points out that the editor-in-chief has the power to remove recent articles, for example, because they do not fit the line of the magazine. However, the media that deletes the story or stories should inform the public about their removal, he states.

Keskifinomainen’s correction does not say that the column has been completely removed.

“The exciting element here is that the editor-in-chief himself wrote the deleted column.”

Removing stories afterwards may hinder the public's acquisition of social information.

A journalist according to the guidelines, the public has the right to know what is happening in society. Decisions regarding the content of information transmission must be made on journalistic grounds.

According to Hyvönen, removing stories afterwards might hinder the public’s acquisition of social information. For example, he brings up the case in which Kirkko ja Kaupunki magazine received the decision to be made about deleting a column.

“The newspaper was taken down because there were insufficient journalistic grounds for the removal. The removal also made it difficult for the public to obtain information. These are things that must always be considered.”

However, Hyvönen does not comment in more detail on how JSN would possibly evaluate the operation of Keskisuomainen if someone complained about it.

“I can’t tie my hands in advance. JSN always investigates complaints thoroughly.”

According to him, Seiska’s cases have so far resulted in one complaint concerning the protection of private life. It was not done by the person concerned, so processing the complaint would require the consent of the person concerned.

“The complaint period is three months, so there may still be complaints.”