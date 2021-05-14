Journalism JSN issued a decision on a municipal councilman’s opinion paper published in a local newspaper questioning the corona pandemic

According to JSN, the local councilor ‘s opinion contained a material error concerning the coronavirus which should have been corrected.

Public the word council (JSN) has issued a decision to the local newspaper Tejuka. According to JSN, there was a material error in the opinion paper published by the magazine which should have been corrected.

On January 26, Tejuka magazine published an opinion paper by a Teuvainen municipal councilor in an opinion column of a print magazine, in which the allegation was that the coronavirus would not have been isolated and thus verified.

According to the scripture, a “pandemic” would end if we lived as normal a life as possible. The paper also argued that the recommended use of respirators for people over 12 years of age would have serious consequences for the developing brain.

The magazine questioned the reliability of the sources in the editorial of its next issue. In addition, the magazine published two opinion papers questioning the commissioner’s allegations and sources, and interviewed the director of health services in the area.

JSN considered that the editorial response met the minimum requirements of the Journalist’s guidelines in these respects.

However, the allegation that the coronavirus was not isolated and thus not verified was a material error of fact which, despite the request, was not corrected.

In its decision, the JSN stated that the author had the right to express his views on the pandemic restrictions and to oppose the use of a respirator. However, the Council also noted that the media have responsibility for the opinion papers it has selected for publication.

According to the decision issued, the source criticism of Tejuka magazine was reprehensibly low, as evidenced by the end of the clearly erroneous claim.

JSN At its meeting, the Board also issued a decision to Helsinki News, which had failed to correct a material factual error. According to the newspaper, the request for rectification had gone unnoticed because it had been redirected to spam email.

Mikkeli Kaupunkilehti also received a decision to be made, the editor-in-chief of which dealt with the sale of shares in the city-owned electricity company and potential buyers, without mentioning that he himself had a connection to one potential buyer.