Journalism | Jouko Jokinen criticizes Aamulehti's decision to remove the award-winning journalist's articles

The journalist's instructions tell about the obligation to strive for truthful reporting, reminds Aamulehti's ex-editor-in-chief Jussi Tuulensuu.

23.3. 17:31

Morning paper the decision to remove more than five hundred former editors of the magazine from the network Matti Kuuselan the story can be considered ethically questionable, says the magazine's former editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen.

Jokinen currently works as Yle's editor-in-chief, and will retire this year.

Jokinen justifies his view with the fact that after the removal, Kuusela's stories are inaccessible to readers. According to him, in general, there must be compelling grounds for deleting stories.

“Now, in a way, it is prevented that people could go and read Mati [Kuuselan] things and evaluate how they affect. Now, many who have commented on the matter have not read them,” Jokinen tells HS.

“You could add a mention to them that some of the stories have made up things,” he suggests.

Jokinen is therefore on the same lines as Aamulehti's other former editor-in-chief Matti Apunen. Apunen was the editor-in-chief of the magazine in 1998–2010. He said on Friday To HS, that a “fictional warning” could have been attached to Kuusela's stories.

Morning paper told on Friday about his decision to remove articles written by Kuusela from the internet.

Editor-in-chief of Aamulehti Sanna Keskinen explained in the report on depreciation Morning paper in the article, an exceptional solution with the credibility of journalism and the journalist's instructions.

The forged articles came to Aamulehti's attention when the editor got hold of Kuusela's recent memoir. The name of the work is is Journalist – A different kind of reporter. In the work, Kuusela says that he made up at least three stories.

Matti Kuusela admits in his book that he invented the Swedish writer Per-Olov Ekelöf from his own head. The story was published in Aamulehti's Valo supplement in August 2008.

I ask the three articles mentioned in the work were published before Jokinen was the editor-in-chief of Aamulehti. He was in the position between 2010 and 2017.

“I liked Mati [Kuuselan] journalism is highly valued and important to Aamulehti”, he says.

Jokinen says that he followed the discussion that has just started in confusion.

“Most of the commenters on social media have never read Kuusela's articles or know what kind of journalist he is. There are such absurd claims about him and his ethics.”

Former editor-in-chief Apunen described on Friday that Kuusela “moved on the border between fiction and basic journalism”. Jokinen also thinks the same.

“He was a feature writer who writes text for the magazine that is very close to fiction. Most readers of Aamulehti know that if Kuusela's name is in the story, you can expect something completely different from normal news text,” he says.

Was there ever a discussion in Aamulehti that Kuusela's stories would have been made up too much?

“During my years at Aamulehti, there were no such problems. It was clear to me and the readers that Kuusela does journalism in his original way.”

A river describes Kuusela as a nominal journalist who had “great freedom” to work.

“However, all things went through the normal process. Stories were planned, texts were edited. Sometimes we thought together with him about what would be a reasonable point of view to approach the subject.”

One of Kuusela's stories, which has now been revealed as a fabrication, depicts vehicles and their passengers at a roundabout in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The story was part of an extensive travel series that was published in Aamulehti as its own 48-page supplement in 2006, and for which Kuusela was also awarded. On Friday, Aamulehti reported that the people appearing in this part of the story series have not been interviewed at all. So Kuusela has invented the stories.

Some people don't think it's a problem.

“It was clear to everyone that the text is fiction. I have been on a long story trip in Uzbekistan, and yes, those short stories describe Uzbek life.”

Do they really describe local life, because they are made up?

“Yes, even sepeti can work very well. In journalism, it is possible to imagine things, and I think it is clear to the readers that this has been done,” Jokinen replies.

Morning paper having served as corresponding editor-in-chief in 2018–2023 Jussi Tuulensuu in my opinion, the current discussion about Kuusela's stories obscures the concept of journalism.

“There is exactly only one kind of journalism: the kind that is true. It would be worth its weight in gold if this clear matter were not mashed up with any noise from any genre,” says Tuulensuu, who currently works as a business management consultant at Havblik Advisors oy.

He refers to views in which Kuusela's solutions are justified by feature writing that uses fictional means. For example, former editor-in-chief Matti Apunen has said that “journalism should still have room for experiments and play”.

Even the Journalist's instructions tell about the obligation to strive for truthful information transmission, Tuulensuu reminds.

Was there a discussion in Aamulehti about the content of Kuusela's stories?

“Yes. Kuusela's stories made the delivery quite busy in some places. They were edited, checked, supplemented and, if necessary, corrected afterwards. I used my personal working time for it, and so did dozens of other employees,” Tuulensuu answers.