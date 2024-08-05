Journalism | Iso Numero magazine started a crowdfunding campaign: “The tightening of the economy has required adaptation in many matters”

Journalism|Taike’s cultural newspaper subsidy is vital for many small-circulation newspapers.

On the streets the magazine Iso Numero for sale started at the end of July crowdfunding campaignwith which the collected funds are supposed to enable the publication of the magazine in the future.

The majority of the magazine’s income consists of single issue and advertising sales. Funding campaign in the accompanying text however, it is said that the cuts to the cultural magazine support of the Art Promotion Center Taike will make a dent in the budget of Iso Numero.

Iso Numero has been published in Finland monthly since 2011, and 5,000–6,000 copies are printed.

The goal of the crowdfunding campaign is to collect a total of 50,000 euros. The minimum goal is 10,000 euros, of which 1,200 euros were collected by Monday, August 5.

Big Number received a grant of 30,000 euros from Taike this spring. That is 20,000 euros less than last year.

Ten tons do not weigh much on a state scale, but for small operators like Iso Numero they are important, states the CEO of Iso Numero ry, which publishes the magazine Lauri Hukka.

“Half of all the subsidies we received have been withdrawn within two years, which naturally puts the future on an uncertain footing,” says Hukka.

The magazine has already had difficult years behind it due to the corona pandemic and rising expenses. The bumpers are starting to run low.

“The tightening of the economy has required adaptation in many matters, for example in relation to things ordered from freelancers,” says the magazine’s editor-in-chief Veera Vehkasalo.

According to him, Iso Numero’s journalism about poverty and homelessness is getting even more orders due to the cuts made by the government.

“We still want to make a magazine that is really worth buying and that our sellers can be proud of. I think we have succeeded despite the difficult situation”, says Vehkasalo.

Big Number sellers can make enough money from magazines every month that, for example, it becomes possible to find their own rental apartment.

“Many of them are practically illiterate or illiterate, but that does not affect whether they can become a salesperson. On an individual level, the magazine is extremely important to them,” says Lauri Hukka.

So far, the support cuts have not affected the magazine’s sales, but according to Huka, “everything has been done” to continue it.

The magazine is sold annually by nearly 300 people.

Teaching- and the budget of the Ministry of Culture (OKM) are becoming significant surgeries. The amount of budget cuts for next year has been announced as 75 million euros.

This year, Taike, which operates under OKM, received cultural magazine support for 38 magazines. The subsidy granted by the state to newspapers was 800,000 euros in total, which is 85,000 euros less than in 2023. About surgeries were bathed even bigger, about 120,000 euros.

Kultti, the umbrella organization for culture, opinion and science magazines expressed last December, his shock at the planned cuts to cultural magazine subsidies. According to the organization, the cuts could at worst lead to the closure of small newspapers that depend on grants.

Iso Numero ry’s Lauri Hukka also considers the cuts made by the government to be threatening. He criticized the measures for not understanding the extent of their harmfulness.

“The cuts will be seen as a long-term blur in the field of cultural magazines,” he estimates.