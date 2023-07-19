Journalism | Influencers in the media industry are worried about the tightening of the social atmosphere

According to media influencers, the media can be criticized, but the claims should be individualized and substantiated. It is risky if citizens’ trust in the media weakens, says Eero Hyvönen, chairman of the Public Word Council.

Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) claimed on Monday in Ylen’s Ykkösaamu and A-studio that there are actors in Finland who spread false claims about the Finnish government to the international media. In the A-studio, he said that this is how some researchers, social media activists and journalists operate on Twitter.

Last week, Rydman wrote on Twitter that “In Finland, the media and the opposition have produced material for the use of Putin’s propaganda by inappropriately labeling the game”.

Chairman of the Association of Chief Journalists Jouni Kemppainen reminds that ministers, like everyone else, have the right to question the activities of researchers and the media.

“From the point of view of civil society and democracy, it would be best if the claims could be identified and substantiated as much as possible. It doesn’t look like that now,” Kemppainen tells STT.

He finds Rydman’s claims strange. According to him, they tell especially about the difficult and confusing initial struggle of basic Finns in the government.

Public chairman of the word council Eero Hyvönen reminds that leading politicians have a great responsibility for their speeches. They affect the functioning of society.

“If their actions lead to a situation where the atmosphere in society tightens even more, it might be a pretty bad thing from the point of view of the future,” says Hyvönen.

Hyvönen considers it particularly risky if citizens’ trust in the media weakens. This can have serious practical consequences, for example in crisis situations.

He recalls how in the United States, where trust in the news media is weak, during the corona pandemic baseless theories spread strongly and opposition to the restrictions imposed by the authorities was widespread.

Finns have traditionally trusted the media. According to this year’s report by Oxford University’s Reuters Institute, around 70 percent of Finns trust most news. According to the report, Finland is among the countries with the lowest proportion of people who are critical of the media.

Hyvönen considers it particularly serious if high-ranking politicians focus their output on the professionalism and personality of an individual journalist.

The Union of Journalists pointed out at the beginning of July that some of the politicians of Basic Finns and the coalition had smeared Iltalehti’s editor after this column and social media. In this context, for example, Rydman criticized the journalist and his writings on Twitter, but did not mention him by name.

Hanne Aho, president of the Association of Journalists.

Union of Journalists chairman Hanne Aho has read about Rydman’s fresh views on the media.

Aho also estimates that they can have serious consequences. Following the model of the ministers, citizens can start questioning scientists and the media. Questioning of other institutions may also increase.

“When an institution in society strongly criticizes another institution, as a result both of them usually weaken,” says Aho.

According to Aho, the functioning of Finnish society has largely been based on the functioning of institutions.

“If they start to be questioned, it has a big impact on the functioning of society.”

Aho is worried that recent hostile comments by Rydman and other politicians will increase hostility towards scientists and the media. He says that some researchers refrain from participating in public discussions for fear of hate speech and tarnishing.

In Aho’s opinion, there are some worrying features in the recent public debate. These also include Rydman’s comments on Monday.

According to Aho, there has been a lot of vague speech and arguments in the discussion, where opinions are presented as facts. Some politicians and media representatives have been involved in this.

Aho hopes that everyone participating in the public debate will think more carefully about what they say. Now the issues of politics have been left in the background.