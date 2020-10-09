The Belarus government cancels all press accreditations. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 20.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invalidated all accreditations issued to foreign journalists. The head of the press department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anatoli Glas, emphasized: “This is not a cleaning up of the news field, but working according to new rules to simplify the receipt of accreditations. These changes are not only due to the accreditation requests we have received, but also to the pressure on our country.

Recently, there has been financial as well as organizational support from Western, openly extremist media. “The new accreditation system serves the country for the” legal defense of the information sovereignty of Belarus. “

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

“Many journalists have already applied for new accreditation,” says Ekaterina Andreeva, journalist at Belsat (TV channel broadcasting to Belarusian audiences from Poland, note d. editorial staff) who has been arrested more than ten times for work without a permit. “Colleagues, will there be any more accreditations?”

A correspondent ceases to be one when he can no longer give information to his viewers and listeners. He is taken to Okrestina prison. So what? There are dozens of us. And a whole flood of news. The system can become entangled in digesting hundreds of journalist cases every day. It can’t even cope with it physically.

When we started the job, it was clear that the government was not going to stop fighting freedom of expression. By opting for political journalism, we virtually signed a terrible contract with ourselves that said in the small print: I know that if I’m good at my job, it ends up with prison, emigration or death. And we were good. “

Olga Komjagina, a journalist with the news portal tut.by, was arrested on Sunday; she could be recognized as a press representative by her clothing.

“Only we could be arrested at the agricultural exhibition when I was just asking about the price of spinach,” said Olga. “A ‘prophylactic interview’ was held with the police.”

245 people were arrested during the peaceful protests last weekend. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 15 of them were from the press. Five of them were put in solitary confinement and will be sentenced for attending unauthorized events.

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey