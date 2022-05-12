Journalism HS’s Paavo Teittinen’s article was awarded the 2021 Snow Shovel Award

Teittinen’s article “Investigation closed” deals with the problems of investigating trafficking offenses. Lumilapio, awarded annually by the Association for Investigative Journalism, awards the best investigative journalism story of the year.

12.5. 20:32 | Updated 12.5. 20:56

The annual Snow Shovel rewards the best investigative journalism story of the year.

The article “Investigation closed” published in April 2021 revealed serious shortcomings in the investigation of human trafficking crimes. The Association for Investigative Journalism notes that the social significance of the news is enhanced by the fact that the problems it addresses relate to the rights of highly vulnerable people.

“Thanks to the article, it is possible that more and more people will get justice in the future,” says the chairman of the board of the Association for Investigative Journalism. Ville Eklund in the bulletin.

For teens was granted earlier this month as well Journalist of the Year Award his stories, which “highlighted the vulnerable position of the most vulnerable people, revealed shortcomings in the police’s own oversight of the law and led to the reopening of numerous criminal investigations”.

The finalist of the Snow Shovel Award was also HS Marko Junkkarin, Tommi Nieminen and Sami Keron article “Are you Perttu Nousiainen?”. Earlier this month, Junkkari, Nieminen and Kero won the Grand Prize of the Year category for their story.

The finalists of the Snow Shovel Prize were also articles on investigative journalism from Turku Sanomat, Yle, Iltalehti and Suomen Kuvalehti.