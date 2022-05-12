Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Journalism HS’s Paavo Teittinen’s article was awarded the 2021 Snow Shovel Award

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Teittinen’s article “Investigation closed” deals with the problems of investigating trafficking offenses. Lumilapio, awarded annually by the Association for Investigative Journalism, awards the best investigative journalism story of the year.

12.5. 20:32 | Updated 12.5. 20:56

Association for Investigative Journalism has awarded the 2021 Snow Shovel Award to Helsingin Sanomat’s journalist Paavo Teittinen for an article written by “Investigation closed” problems in the investigation of trafficking in human beings.

The annual Snow Shovel rewards the best investigative journalism story of the year.

The article “Investigation closed” published in April 2021 revealed serious shortcomings in the investigation of human trafficking crimes. The Association for Investigative Journalism notes that the social significance of the news is enhanced by the fact that the problems it addresses relate to the rights of highly vulnerable people.

“Thanks to the article, it is possible that more and more people will get justice in the future,” says the chairman of the board of the Association for Investigative Journalism. Ville Eklund in the bulletin.

See also  Russian attack "I am ashamed that my country is acting like Nazi Germany," says Elena Kazakova, who is from Russia - a demonstration was held at the Russian Embassy in Helsinki on Thursday

For teens was granted earlier this month as well Journalist of the Year Award his stories, which “highlighted the vulnerable position of the most vulnerable people, revealed shortcomings in the police’s own oversight of the law and led to the reopening of numerous criminal investigations”.

The finalist of the Snow Shovel Award was also HS Marko Junkkarin, Tommi Nieminen and Sami Keron article “Are you Perttu Nousiainen?”. Earlier this month, Junkkari, Nieminen and Kero won the Grand Prize of the Year category for their story.

The finalists of the Snow Shovel Prize were also articles on investigative journalism from Turku Sanomat, Yle, Iltalehti and Suomen Kuvalehti.

#Journalism #HSs #Paavo #Teittinens #article #awarded #Snow #Shovel #Award

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Pachuca vs Atlético de San Luis: schedule, where to watch it on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.