Journalism HS invests in local journalism and opens a new delivery in Turku

HS is making a new opening in the field of local journalism and is starting to offer its readers more background journalism from Turku and Southwest Finland.

Helsingin Sanomat In the future, the website will see more and more background local news from Southwest Finland when HS opens a new delivery in Turku.

The HS Turku editorial office produces local, background and in-depth news mainly online. Stories about local phenomena, events and people, which started in March, have already been noticed on HS’s website.

The members of the editorial team of six already have a connection to the city. It can accommodate a wide range of skills and interests.

“We have hired a really professional team with hard journalistic skills and visual professionalism. Such a strike team is able to grasp event news and interesting local phenomena as well as do in-depth and investigative journalism. HS Turku mirrors Hesar’s miniature delivery, ”is the corresponding editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat Kaius Niemi says.

Stuff HS to Turku do Rami Nieminen, Jonna Rönkä, Milja Virtanen, Linda Laine and Toni Lehtinen. Working as a delivery photographer Ville-Veikko Kaakinen.

Linda Laine, 30, is particularly interested in the phenomena behind the news and how the problems that have arisen will be resolved. He believes that HS Turku is a good addition to the actual Finnish media landscape and contributes to raising issues in the region to the national debate.

“The change is especially interesting in Turku. It affects both the cityscape and people’s daily lives. Turku and its surrounding areas seem to be constantly in the midst of some kind of change or reform, and there is a lot to be said about them. ”

Rami Nieminen, 40, has been following Turku’s life for a long time as a news reporter and news manager. Nieminen, who calls himself a general editor, believes that the editor can find new parts of the city for Turku residents to see.

“Locality is a global megatrend, and it made me interested in Hesar’s Turku project. I immediately saw the opportunity to do something completely new and unprecedented. ”

Porukan HS veteran Toni Lehtinen, 46, has worked as a Turku regional journalist for Helsingin Sanomat for nine years. He has long followed local affairs on a large scale from local decision-making to crime, events in the area and people. Lehtinen is happy to have a work community around him.

“In addition to getting to write about interesting local news and phenomena, we plan to dig into local decision-making,” Lehtinen promises.

Jonna Rönkä, 49, is an HS Turku journalist-photographer with a long line of news backgrounds. He knows the Turku archipelago as his own pocket and will also write about the archipelago in Helsingin Sanomat.

“In the HS Turku project, I am especially pleased to be able to tell, among other things, about the year-round life of the archipelago and the archipelago people and the biologically amazingly diverse nature also nationwide. readers. “

Milja Virtanen, 27, follows Turku’s urban and food culture in particular. He is interested in local phenomena and people’s stories.

“Turku is an important place for me, I have lived here for many years. Turku has a lot to offer the journalist, and Turku is also an interesting and diverse city from the point of view of a food lover. ”

Ville-Veikko Kaakinen, 32, is a photographer and interested in portraits, larger themes and nature.

“I pay particular attention to the means of storytelling in documentaries and films, and I draw from them to my work. As the original capital, Turku has a particularly interesting relationship between history and the present. The city is hiding unseen stories that will be heard and seen soon. ”

HS is already invested in local journalism in the metropolitan area in recent years. Niemi says that HS Turku is a new opening in this field of local journalism, which is living in its new golden age in the digital age.

“The digital age has made local journalism more visible. Stuff that would have remained local in the past could gain nationwide visibility. Today, we want to be better informed about what is happening in different places. ”

HS Turun As a result, Helsingin Sanomat’s range of topics is also expanding, and the service level of the national magazine is already improving from the perspective of a reader living outside the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“We have found that about half of the new digitizers in particular come from outside the Helsinki metropolitan area. That is why Hesari is a very national newspaper, although it is often thought of as just the capital’s own newspaper. It is interesting to improve the content coverage to better serve audiences across Finland, ”says Niemi.

According to Niemi, HS Turku is not competing with local deliveries already operating in the city. There is room for various media players in the market of a big city: “The intention is not to come to Turku with a bang, but rather to respect polyphony.”

In the magazine There are already a lot of readers in the city, and Helsingin Sanomat has been present in the lives of Turku residents for decades. At the beginning of the millennium, there was a four-person regional editorial office in Turku, which is remembered for its bold local journalism. As one media outlet, for example, the regional editorial office did a lot of talk about the Turku disease launched by New Finland, which refers to the demolition of old buildings.

The strength of the delivery has varied, but in recent years Helsingin Sanomat has had only one regional supplier in the city. Hiring five journalists is a significant investment that will make the Turku editorial office stronger than ever before.

Correction 19.4. at 11.16: The story previously read incorrectly that the regional editor had made the term Turku disease known nationwide. However, the term was made nationally known by New Finland.