Journalism | Helsingin Sanomat founded an investigative journalism group

Helsinki A new group focusing on investigative journalism has been established at Sanomai. The goal is to make more versatile and ambitious investigative journalism for HS readers.

The six-person team works in close cooperation with other HS departments and, in addition to major investigations, does news work with an investigative approach. The new unit has started its work since the end of spring. The members of the group have previously worked in different departments at Helsingin Sanomat.

“Helsingi Sanomat has invested in investigative journalism for years. The purpose of the new group is to further strengthen HS’s investigative journalism expertise,” says the responsible editor-in-chief (acting) Antero Mukka.

“We constantly hear the message from HS readers that independent and courageous investigative journalism is highly valued. Independent and courageous journalism seems to be in even greater demand in the digital age. It seemed like a natural step to gather a group of Finland’s hardest investigative journalists to work together, helping the entire editorial of HS.”

The group the task is to bring out socially significant issues. Traditional wrongdoing and crimes are the staples of investigative journalism. The group also invests even more in Russian topics, international cooperation and fast news acquisition.

“Hesar also has a lot of data journalism expertise, but we also strive to get closer to everyday topics. Investigating food counterfeits, consumer problems and even utilizing the latest technology in journalism is investigative journalism of the new era,” says Mukka.

Today, HS published an extensive report by an investigative group on who created the openly fascist and racist blue-black party in Finland. You can read Susanna Reinboth and Tuomo Pietiläinen the thing here.

Investigating the members of the group are experienced editors of demanding stories. They have won a large number of prestigious journalism awards both domestically and internationally.

The team is part of a feature editorial team that produces in-depth content, with an experienced journalist and producer of investigative journalism working as its leader. Anssi Miettinen49. In recent years, he has worked as a producer for, among others, the former director of the Youth Foundation Perttu Nousiainen disappearance and Veijo Baltzarin in projects dealing with the theater community.

The group’s daily work is managed by the producer Salla Vuorikoski, 46, who moved to Helsingin Sanom in early 2022 to develop and lead investigative journalism projects. He has previously worked in investigative journalism at, among others, MTV, Yleisradio and Suomen Kuvalehti.

“We try to dig up things that no body in society wants to inform about. We monitor the use of power, the use of common funds, and we want to tell what is happening in the upper layers of society as well as around the everyday lives of ordinary people,” says Vuorikoski.

The group supplier Paavo Teittinen, 35, has discussed in his stories, among other things, human trafficking in working life, abuse of public power and sexual harassment. Politics is also Teittinen’s specialty. Recently, he has written, among other things, about the activities of the President of the Republic in relation to NATO. Read the story: Vaara years

Worked as a law reporter for a long time Susanna Reinboth59, is known, among other things, for his work in the Helsinki drug police and as its former chief Jari Aarnion in investigating abuses and inappropriate activities. An article from him was published in May 2023, which deals with the problems of the use of experts in court related to Anneli Auer’s sexual crime conviction. Read the story: Pretty sure

Tuomo Pietiläinen, 59, follows the intersections of economic life and politics in his work. He has worked as a journalist for forty years, investigative journalism for 30 years and worked as a visiting professor at the University of Tampere. Over the past year, he has done numerous investigative stories related to Russian sanctions and oligarchs. Read the article: Finland gave wings

Pauliina Siniauer, 42, specializes in, among other things, food, its origin and working conditions in the food industry. He has also worked as a data journalist in the international network of investigative journalists ICIJ and in the investigative unit of the American company NBC. This year Siniauer has published, among other things, an article investigating the Russian origin of fish sticks. Read the story: Kalapuiko’s journey

Hanna Mahlamäki, 46, joins the group after returning from Berlin in the fall as a correspondent. Before his correspondent job at Helsingin Sanomat, he has worked as a news manager as well as a reporter and front-person in politics and culture editorial. In the group, Mahlamäki focuses on topics such as politics. Read the story: The former chancellor talks like a Russian troll in his podcast