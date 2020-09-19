Upgrade
Journalism Helsingin Sanomat Foundation awarded grants for communications and journalism, and for research into corona renewal

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 19, 2020
in World
The Helsingin Sanomat Foundation has awarded a total of EUR 907,990 in grants for 11 projects.

The spring and autumn searches were focused first on research and journalism, as well as on coronavirus news.

Four funded projects explore the relationship between communication and journalism. The largest support was given to research into career choices for journalism students finishing their studies.

Five funded projects are investigating coronavirus news. One of the studies examines the operation and performance of news media. The second explores the role of social media and anonymous communicators in relation to official and institutional communication.

