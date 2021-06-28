Jorge Lanata denounced in his program Periodismo Para Todos that Kirchnerism seeks to control the collection of tolls on the Hidrovía, the main navigable artery through which ships that carry grains and other products to the world enter and leave the country.

According to the report presented by the driver and journalist in charge of PPT Box, in the coming days, Alberto Fernández will announce through a decree the re-bidding of the Hidrovía, which today operates with an extension since the concession expired at the end of April .

In that resolution, it would be defined, always according to the Lanata report, that the collection of tolls will no longer be the responsibility of the concessionaire and will remain in the hands of the General Administration of Ports (AGP). Thus, the Government will guarantee a business of US $ 300 million per year only in the collection of tolls, according to the calculation of what the Hidrovía moves.

One of the data that the report revealed, in charge of the journalist Cecilia Boufflet, is that the man in charge of the AGP who will manage that millionaire box is fully trusted by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

This is José Beni, a lawyer from Santa Cruz and a reference in transportation issues at the Instituto Patria, the body that works as a refuge for Cristina Kirchner and where he also has his own office.

In addition, in the report they said that the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, also seeks to get into the business of the river to dispute the transit of goods to Uruguay. According to what they said, Kicillof wants to build a waterway under provincial management in the Magdalena canal.

The work is already budgeted and would cost the State about $ 25,800 million to disburse in three years. The work would be finished in 2023.

Kirchnerism has long insisted on nationalizing the Waterway and having total control of the waterway. Even the senators from the Frente de Todos who respond to the vice president launched an offensive to nationalize that waterway, the exit door for 80% of Argentine exports. The problem is that today the State does not have the instruments or the technology to dredge the river areas.

With the President’s project, the Government would guarantee the toll box and hire a company to be in charge of dredging that area.

