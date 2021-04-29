Journalism Finalists for the Snow Shovel Award for Investigative Journalism announced, article by Paavo Teittinen, HS, one of the nominees

Six finalists were selected from nearly 50 candidates.

Investigative six journalistic works have been nominated for the 2020 Snow Shovel Award for Journalism. The Association of Investigative Journalism has selected the finalists from nearly 50 candidates.

Several of the candidates who made it to this year’s finals are united by their reliance on thorough and convincing information gathering. They looked critically at very different actors in power, and the articles were able to make clear why information should be made public, the Association for Investigative Journalism says in a press release.

“There is a lot of ambitious investigative journalism in Finland, and going through the candidates was a very rewarding process for the jury. Dozens of journalists in various media do admirable work with creative information gathering, persistent rummaging and insightful combinations of things, ”says the president of the association Ville Eklund.

Finalists again, many excellent stuff was left out. With special attention, the jury would like to highlight articles and stories written in many media that open up the exercise of power within municipalities and the injustices that take place in them. The manifestation of international politics in Finland was also examined in many cases in an exemplary manner.

STT was chosen as the snow shovel finalists Raiko Häyrinen thing coach Marko from Yrjövuori, Ylen Antti Koistinen a story about electricity transmission prices, Suomen Kuvalehti Jarno Liskin story about Huoltovarmuuskeskus’ mask stores, Suomen Kuvalehti Karoliina Paananen and Jarno Liskin thing Katri Kulmunin (central) consultancy costs, Outi Salovaaran A story published in Long Play about the internal problems of the Finnish Orthodox Church and Helsingin Sanomat SpongeBob Teittinen story of exploitation in the cleaning industry.

Theistic the story can be read from this link: Unclean area.

The Association for Investigative Journalism will announce the winner of the 2020 Snow Shovel Award at a virtual event on May 27th.