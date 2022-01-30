Journalism takes the stage at the Hay Festival Cartagena to discuss how to cover a continent as rich, wide and diverse as America. The director of RCN News, José Manuel Acevedo, the BBC journalist Liliet Heredero and the director of EL PAÍS América, Jan Martínez Ahrens, talk this Saturday with the director of El Tiempo, Andrés Mompotes, about the role of the profession in a region with multiple realities, ecosystems, cultural contexts and even languages.

The four, with extensive experience in the coverage of American news, will discuss the challenges of practicing the profession in a continent that has a common history of inequality, corruption and dictatorships. How is the most diverse region on the planet counted? Acevedo, Heredero, Martínez Ahrens and Mompotes will try to bring positions closer together on the answers that emerge from this question.

The Hay Festival is once again trying to unravel the world, or at least illuminate some of its darkest corners. The theme will revolve around four axes: climate emergency, equality, democracy and well-being. In Cartagena, thinkers, journalists, economists and key philosophers in the narrative of our time also meet.