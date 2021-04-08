Journalism Church and City received a Public Speech from the Council for a decision – a column criticizing the intensive production of animals should not have been removed

According to the Council, the decision to remove the column that sparked widespread social debate was contrary to the Journalist’s instructions.

8.4. 14:27

Public the Word Council (JSN) has issued a decision to Church and City to remove the column from its website.

This is a column published in January that criticized the intensive production of animals from a theological point of view. It was written by a standard columnist for the magazine Kari Kuula.

The JSN considered that the editor-in-chief’s decision to remove the column that sparked widespread social debate was contrary to the Journalist’s instructions.

Priest and Dr. Kuula, a theologian, wrote in his column about “concentration camps” and estimated that eating and exploiting animals is something that God “allows” but “only to a certain extent”. “A Christian must renounce the intensive use of animals,” he wrote.

The deleted column is still readable here.

The writing provoked much debate, and farmers in particular criticized the writing in public. Part of the church leadership resigned from the contents of the column.

Jaakko Heininmäki­

Editor – in – Chief Jaakko Heinimäki the removal order as well as the apology were published a week later.

According to the editor-in-chief, “the shortcoming of the removed column was the sad sad generalization. Not all ranches are concentration camps and meat production is not necessarily satanic cruelty. ”

To the Public Speech Council, the editor-in-chief justified the deletion decision, among other things, by the fact that the columnist’s theological, ethical, and philosophical arguments were drowned in waves of violently polarized debate. The removal decision was also prompted by the fact that the columnist himself was annoyed.

The editor-in-chief also argued that the columnist was allowed to write a new column on the same subject.

The complaint according to the removal of the column due to feedback limits the columnist’s freedom of speech, and in practice the public has been able to influence the content of the magazine.

According to the complainant, any published online content should not be removed, but should be dealt with in other ways, for example by apologizing for the published content.

The complainant was not the columnist himself.

Columnist Kuula had informed the Council that he did not consider that his ability to exercise his freedom of expression had been impaired.

JSN considered that the editor-in-chief did not have sufficient journalistic grounds to remove the column.

It recalled that freedom of expression includes, in addition to freedom of expression, essentially the public’s right to information. As the content of the column was disputed and commented on by social actors, the editor-in-chief would have had a direct obligation to make the column public so that the public could assess the text and the reactions of social and ecclesiastical actors.