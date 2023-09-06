Journalism | Antti Kokkonen of Lapin Kansan has been chosen as Kaleva’s editor-in-chief

Kokkonen has been the chief editor of Lapin Kansa since 2009. He has also worked at, among others, Helsingin Sanomat, Yle and Kaleva.

Kalevan The current editor-in-chief of Lapin Kansa has been chosen as the new corresponding editor-in-chief Antti Kokkonen.

Kalevan by Kokkonen will start in charge of delivery on September 18. Kaleva’s current editor-in-chief Sanna Keskinen moves to the corresponding editor-in-chief of Aamulehti.

