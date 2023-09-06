Wednesday, September 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Journalism | Antti Kokkonen of Lapin Kansan has been chosen as Kaleva’s editor-in-chief

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Journalism | Antti Kokkonen of Lapin Kansan has been chosen as Kaleva’s editor-in-chief

Kokkonen has been the chief editor of Lapin Kansa since 2009. He has also worked at, among others, Helsingin Sanomat, Yle and Kaleva.

Kalevan The current editor-in-chief of Lapin Kansa has been chosen as the new corresponding editor-in-chief Antti Kokkonen.

Kalevan by Kokkonen will start in charge of delivery on September 18. Kaleva’s current editor-in-chief Sanna Keskinen moves to the corresponding editor-in-chief of Aamulehti.

Kokkonen has been the chief editor of Lapin Kansa since 2009. He has also worked at, among others, Helsingin Sanomat, Yle and Kaleva.

#Journalism #Antti #Kokkonen #Lapin #Kansan #chosen #Kalevas #editorinchief

See also  In 2024 there will be a new edition of the off-road vehicle classic
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The body of the father of the surviving DANA child was not under the car

The body of the father of the surviving DANA child was not under the car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result