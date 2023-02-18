Journalism | An independent Iranian TV channel leaves London due to threats

The police warned the channel in November that Iranian state actors were threatening the channel’s journalists.

18.2. 20:51

Sovereign the Iranian television channel Iran International has to stop working in Britain due to threats received by its journalists.

Television channel says on his website, that the threats have increased significantly and that they are supported by the Iranian state. The Persian-language channel says it will continue its operations from Washington (DC) in the United States.

“The number of threats has increased so significantly that the safety of the channel’s staff and the public can no longer be ensured,” Iran International says on its website.

The police warned Iran International in November that Iranian state actors were threatening the channel’s journalists. The police have increased their presence around the delivery in London.

Channel according to Iran has repeatedly threatened other independent Persian-language channels operating abroad since widespread protests broke out in Iran in September of last year. The protests began when a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s chastity police for improperly wearing a hijab.

The Iranian state shut down the internet after the protests erupted, and the protests have been violently suppressed.

“I can not to believe that we will have to act like this”, the head of Iran International Mahmood Enayat says in the site’s news.

“A foreign country [Iran] has caused such great danger to the British public on British soil that we have to leave. Let’s be clear: this is not just a threat to the channel, but to the British people. This is an attack on sovereignty, security and freedom of speech. Those are things that Britain has always valued highly.”

Enayat promised that the channel will not stop working.

“We refuse to be silenced in the face of cowardly threats. We will continue broadcasting.”