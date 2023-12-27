The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of copyright infringement. According to the newspaper, the two companies developed their artificial intelligence models using “millions” of articles published by the Times, thus entering into direct competition with its content. The Times complaint alleges that OpenAI and Microsoft's advanced language models (LLMs), which power ChatGPT and Copilot, are capable of generating responses that verbatim, summarize, or mimic the expressive style of Times articles. The practice, according to the newspaper, damages its relationship with readers and reduces its revenue from subscriptions, licenses, advertising and affiliates. The New York Times also claims that these AI models threaten quality journalism, compromising the ability of publishers to protect and monetize their content. The lawsuit highlights that both Microsoft with Bing Chat (recently renamed “Copilot”) and OpenAI with ChatGPT are using Times content to develop replacement products without permission or compensation.

The lawsuit also claims that using the Times' content to train these AI models proved “extremely profitable” for Microsoft and OpenAI. The Times has been trying to negotiate with both companies for months to get fair value for the use of its content, but without success. The New York Times, along with other media outlets such as BBC, CNN and Reuters, blocked OpenAI's web crawler, thus preventing the company from collecting further content from their websites to train its AI models. In contrast, other publications, such as Axel Springer (owner of Politico and Business Insider), have struck deals with OpenAI, allowing ChatGPT to draw directly from their sources, while the Associated Press has allowed OpenAI to train its models on its news stories for the next two years. The New York Times is seeking to be compensated for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” for allegedly copying its works and is asking the court to stop OpenAI and Microsoft from training their AI models using its content, as well as remove Times jobs from company datasets.