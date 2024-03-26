Journalism | A Finnish startup wants to “become the Spotify of journalism” – Briif is such a service

Launched in October, Briif is a monthly paid service that currently publishes read-aloud articles, mainly from Finnish newspapers.

Startup duo With Pia-Maria Nickström and Johanna Nurmisella have big dreams: they want their Briif service to be Europe's leading audio journalism platform.

According to Nickström and Nurminen, Briif's main goals include bringing young people from a fast video feed like Tiktok to magazine journalism.

“In order to maintain the role of quality journalism in society in the future as well, we need to create new forms of consumption that meet the needs of today's consumers,” says Nurminen.

According to the founders, the content of Briif, which aspires to be the “Spotify of journalism”, does not include fast news journalism, but rather stories.

“Especially for the younger target group, audio is a pleasant way to consume written text,” says Nickström.

When articles are selected to be read for the audio magazine service, the most important factor is how they work when read aloud, says Nickström.

“Numbers, graphs, recipes or gym instructions do not translate to audio. On the other hand, story-based stories that last a long time attract a lot in audio format.”

Competitors Brief has it, but so far it is not wide-ranging. In addition to the media's own audio services, a service similar to Briif is offered by the British audio journalism service Curio.

Nickström says that Briif differentiates itself from Curi by also offering local magazines.

“[Briif] is the first of its kind in the Nordic countries and the market is still relatively empty in the field of bundling different magazines as well as audio journalism,” he says.

Bundlaus refers to package or joint orders.

In service Finnish media currently involved include Suomen Kuvalehti, Anna and Gloria. In addition, you can listen to articles from The Economist and Financial Times in Finnish on Briif.

In total, more than 1,200 articles from 22 different magazines can be listened to in Briif. New stories are published to the application daily.

Helsingin Sanomat's articles are not part of Briif's selection. All of HS's articles can be listened to aloud: a large part with a voice produced by artificial intelligence, but some are also read aloud.

Economically Briif's operation is based on a model where it receives journalistic content from its partners for free. Media houses are paid a share of Briif's subscription fees, the amount of which is based on how much their stories have been listened to.

Briif is responsible for the costs related to the audio product, including the payment of readers' and translators' fees. According to Nickström and Nurminen, the readers are mainly professional actors.

For the development of the service, the founders of Briif raised an initial round of investment, which included, among others, the founders of the transport company Wolt Elias Aalto and Juhani Mykkänen and startup investor Kim Vaisänen.

In addition, money was raised from Wave Ventures and TK Ventures, both private equity firms.

Nickström and Nurminen do not reveal the number of subscribers.

The brief the goal is to reach larger markets towards Central Europe as early as possible. According to Nurminen, they are currently negotiating with German and Polish media houses.

In January Kauppalehtin in the interview, the founding duo also said that Briif's goal is first in the Nordic countries. However, as is typical for a startup, the plans changed quickly.

The founders say that they have already had discussions with Swedish parties, but Briif's current goal is to first aim for the Central European market. The German language area has more potential users than the Nordic languages, says Nurminen.