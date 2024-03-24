

Miami (dpa)

American Coco Gauff continued her successful career in the women's singles competition at the 1,000-point Miami Masters Tennis Championship, after she advanced to the fourth round of the competition for the second time in her sporting career.

Gauff, the third seed in the tournament, defeated Frenchwoman Ossien Dudan, with a score of 6-4, 6-0, in the third round of the competition.

Gauff, the holder of the US Open “Flushing Meadows” title, one of the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments, achieved 22 wins during the last 23 matches she played on American courts, since she was crowned champion in Washington last July, while her only loss came to the Greek Maria Sakkari in Indian Wells semifinal last week, the WTA's official website reported.

Gauff set a match in the fourth round with the winner of the match between French Caroline Garcia, ranked 23rd in the competition, and Japanese Naomi Osaka, in the third round of the tournament, where she hopes to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in her career in the white game.

Romanian Sorana Cirstea advanced to the fourth round, after defeating Russian Daria Kastkina with a score of 7-5, 6-2, while American Emma Navarro defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.

