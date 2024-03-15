The Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood” – Jood.ae – announced its support for the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which aims to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world. The platform allows donations to the campaign by creating… A private wallet for institutions or individuals via the link www.Jood.ae.

The platform opens the door wide for all individuals, companies and institutions in the public and private sectors, celebrities, communities, cultural, sports, artistic groups and others to launch a mini-campaign via the “Joud” digital platform to motivate employees, friends and followers to donate as much as possible, in order to collect donations for the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” and highlighting the role that the mother plays in providing an encouraging family climate that supports education. Children, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work.

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, praised the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” with the aim of honoring mothers by establishing a fund. An endowment worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of less fortunate individuals around the world in a sustainable manner, noting that the campaign is a continuation of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, its civilizational mission, and its global role in order to support and empower individuals around the world and inspire hope for a better life to advance themselves and their communities.

Her Excellency stressed that the Community Development Authority in Dubai bears the responsibility of promoting the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, by harnessing the initiatives of the Community Authority and the “Joud” platform, as it is a comprehensive channel in an innovative and advanced manner based on the principle of from community to community, and a reliable reference destination to be the additional channel. To participate in fundraising and provide the opportunity for various entities to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, in order to provide a more effective and proactive social system in care and empowerment, which contributes significantly to supporting the aspirations of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enable business sectors, institutions and individuals to make sustainable societal contributions.

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid said, “We seek, through constructive cooperation and strengthening the partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, to promote the campaign through the “Joud” digital platform and urge various parties to participate and interact to collect donations and direct donors in a safe and stimulating framework for humanitarian and community giving, to extend A helping hand to educate millions around the world in response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God protect him.” Her Excellency appreciated the efforts of all those in charge of the platform in providing assistance and overcoming difficulties for all donors to save them time and effort throughout the campaign period. Her Excellency addressed the call to strengthen Community solidarity, mobilizing efforts, active participation, and rallying around humanitarian giving to support the campaign in building societies that develop with the help of their children and advance their societies.

She explained that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign is a real opportunity to give and revive humanitarian work rooted in Emirati society since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and based on our social role in raising the level of awareness among all members of society, we are working to promote For the campaign, through the Authority’s fulfillment of its assigned role in organizing workshops, advertising campaigns, and approved digital platforms, and optimal preparation to receive donations in support of achieving the campaign’s lofty goals and noble objectives for which it came to make a difference in the local and global community.

The “Joud” platform for community contributions, launched by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, is the unified independent platform across the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to consolidate social solidarity among members of society, achieve transparency about benefiting from community contributions from companies and individuals, and enhance the integration of work with the relevant authorities to support Developing the social sector, supporting social and humanitarian initiatives and projects, encouraging stakeholders to participate positively, and consolidating the foundations of sustainable community development.



Contribution channels.

In addition to the possibility of donating to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign through the Dubai platform for community contributions “Jood” – Jood.ae -, the campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors. In the endowment via the toll-free call number 8009999, you can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201AE at the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom.” Or “Mother” for users of the “Du” and “Etisalat by e&” networks in the Emirates on the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application, under the “Donations” category.