The last, big announcement

In recent days the Team Jota had presented almost its entire line-up for the 2024 season, with only the #12 Porsche already certain of the complete driver trio of Callum Ilott, Norman Nato and Will Stevens. The British company, at the same time, had however confirmed the arrival of Philip Hanson with the reconfirmed Oliver Rasmussen behind the wheel of the Hypercar #38but no communications regarding the name of the third pilot had yet been received.

The first signs

Shortly before the official announcement, the team had actually published another preview on its social channels to increase fans' anticipation, just as it had done last week by revealing the times for the presentation of the new riders. In this case, a short film was seen in which a sticker bearing the writing was applied to the car 'F1 World Champion'which fully respected the profile of the new entry for 2024: Jenson Button.

2024 full time

It will in fact be the 2009 world champion to complete the lineup of Porsche #38, with the 43-year-old Englishman fulfilling his desire to participate in the World Endurance Championship for the first time in his full-time career. In the past, in fact, the former McLaren had taken part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2018 and just four races of the 2018-2019 world championship, in both cases with the SMP Racing team.

The enthusiasm

Now, however, everything is ready for the next world championship, with the driver who brought Brawn GP to world championship success very excited about his arrival in the WEC: “I am excited to race with Hertz Team JOTA in the 2024 World Endurance Championship together with my teammates Oliver Rasmussen and Phil Hanson – he has declared – both already have a lot of experience in endurance racing, and this is fundamental. Endurance racing is about teamwork and there is no better team than Hertz Team JOTA to take on the big Hypercar manufacturers. I can't wait for the first race in Qatar, but I also know that there is a lot of work to do to arrive prepared.”. Winner of 15 GPs in Formula 1, as well as 8 pole positions and 50 podiums achieved in Formula 1, the Englishman was thus welcomed by Frédéric LequeinCEO of WEC: “It's an honor to have Jenson Button, a very successful driver across many disciplines, competing full-time in the WEC next year – he added – With nine manufacturers in the Hypercar category next year, including stellar names such as Jenson confirmed on the grid, everything is set for the WEC to have its most spectacular season ever.”