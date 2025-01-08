Jota Peleteiro has surprised his followers with a tender photography in which, for the first time, he poses accompanied by his wife Alja and their son together, Mansour Malik.

Jessica Bueno’s ex-husband has shared a snapshot with his new family to wish a happy new year on the occasion of welcoming 2025.

Thus, with a image in black and white tones, The former footballer wanted to wish his followers a good start to the new year. The publication has been shared by him, but initially published on Alja’s profile.

Jota Peleteiro poses with his wife and son. KINGJOTA23 / INSTAGRAM

They both look smiling at the camera, while Jota Peleteiro holds her little one in her arms, without showing his face. This thus becomes the first image that the three share together, since until now the young man shared the occasional photograph of his wife and son, but without him appearing in them.





Whoever doesn’t seem to have seen this Christmas has been to his children Jota and Alejandro, the ones he has in common with Jessica Bueno. These, for their part, have been with their mother and her partner, Luitingo, enjoying the holidays in Seville.