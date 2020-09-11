An undated picture of Jota Mayúscula.

“We began a brand new mission, household.” That is how the tweet revealed by the DJ and producer of hip hop Uppercase J final Friday, September 4. With him, one of many pillars of Spanish rap each on a musical degree and in his position as a commentator and disseminator of this style introduced his new mission in RNE Additional, Jammin with Capital J. Simply seven days later, the official Radio 3 account tweeted very first thing within the morning: “We won’t consider it …”. The Madrid-born Jesús Bibang González, former chief of El Membership de los Poetas Violentos, died out of the blue within the early morning of September 11, on the age of 48. The reason for his dying has not been made public.

In 1994, El Membership de los Poetas Violentos launched their debut album, Madrid, gross space. The album is right now acknowledged as one of many peaks of the primary wave of hip hop Spanish and gave title to the file firm specializing within the style that may be created two years later. An album that helped perceive the distinction between hip hop in Spanish and hip hop Spanish. He opted for the latter and indicated the best way for the style on this nation to persuade itself that relevance was not reached by pretending to be born in Brooklyn or Compton however by telling what life was like in Seville, Madrid or Terrassa. Maybe because of this, 25 years later, a lot of these adolescents who fell in love with the infinite prospects of private, social and political expression of the hip hop then they nonetheless really feel that every part is a part of their life and, though they’ve kids and a mortgage, they nonetheless inform them what they’re and what they dwell.

Within the late nineties Jota Mayúscula grew to become ubiquitous. There isn’t a ephemeris of Spanish rap of the time during which it doesn’t seem. Since Carried out, it is easy from 7 Notes 7 Colours (1997) to Iberian luxurious (2000) by La Mala, passing by way of the All the time robust (1999) by SFDK or The good masterpiece (1998) by Frank T. Just like the latter, his associate on CPV and afterward the radio waves, Jota Mayúscula understood that this was the second when Spanish rap needed to make the massive leap. For this, it was not sufficient with a few musical hits and half a dozen outfitters all through the nation, it was essential to clarify what rap was. Thus, in 1998 it entered Radio 3 with The rimadero, one of many applications that has completed probably the most to popularize the style in our nation and likewise probably the most that has managed to maintain it trying one thing contemporary, regardless of being already one thing fully assimilated by the system. “For me it’s not gigs. It is what I love to do ”, he recounted in 2004. That very same 12 months he launched one among his most well-known albums, An additional life, during which 25 artists collaborated, together with La Mala Rodríguez, Kase O, El Langui and Morodo. “The album is devoted to gifted avenue individuals who have develop into entangled and are in jail. Or lifeless. They didn’t get pleasure from the additional life that I’ve had, “he defined then.

One of many pioneers of rap in Spain leaves us. The hip hop that we are able to hear right here right now wouldn’t be potential with out Jota Mayúscula. Enormous hug to your family and friends. Endlessly pic.twitter.com/nvxpiDJh2p – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) September 11, 2020

In 2007, the person from Madrid was a decide in one of many rooster battles – improvised rhyme contests – sponsored by Crimson Bull, two years later he started to collaborate with Juan Ramón Lucas in his RNE journal and in 2014 La Mala gained a Latin Grammy for his album Witch, which contained two songs produced by Jota Mayúscula, 33 and Concern to fly.

The clip that accompanies that tweet of September 4 during which he introduced his new radio profession presents the Hispanic-Saharawi artist Suilma Aali accompanied on the drawer by Nino Roca. Lately, the Madrilenian of African origin (Asturian mom, Guinean father) had delved even additional into the big prospects of enriching any sound that mestizaje brings, whereas a brand new wave of rags, from C Tangana, La Zowi to Yung Beef they had been betting on a digital and generational evolution that has left among the authentic references of rap out of date. A essential evolution that’s lived as an inevitable revolution. When Jota Mayúsucla debuted in The rimadero, La Zowi had not but accomplished his first 12 months of life.