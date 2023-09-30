The climactic moment in which the outburst occurs travels—so the dictionary says—through the double path of ecstasy and fury. An outburst exists only in that elusive limbo that opens between luminosity and rage. Something of both meanings, and beyond, contains the celebrated film of that name, from 1979, by Iván Zulueta, a story of those that adhere to the memory of transcendence through art, drugs and sex, which with Over the years it has gone from an obscure projection to an admired work of cult. Obsessed by moving images, vampirizing objects as capable of condensing pieces of life as of engulfing them until leaving the victim of their influence inert, the San Sebastian filmmaker (1943-2009) accumulated reels and reels of material recorded in super-8 and 16 millimeters, an archive completed based on family images and experimental projects that the Spanish Film Archive acquired in 2021. It was around then when Jota, leader of one of the most emblematic groups of the indie homeland, Los Planetas, received an unexpected call: Josetxo Cerdán, the director of the institution, asked him to set music to that partially unpublished material. “I suppose that Zulueta’s aesthetic positions correspond quite closely with those of Los Planetas,” the musician suspects about the reason for that contact. “We both come from a very critical counterculture. It is not necessary to connect many dots to find similarities.”

With the name of Full pause, Juan Ramón Rodríguez Cervilla, alias Jota (Granada, 1969), released this Friday the album resulting from that commission, a proposal that will be heard live over the next few months at several film festivals (Octubre Corto by Arnedo; Seminci in Valladolid; Zinebi in Bilbao and the theater Lope de Vega of Seville). With an appropriately psychedelic cover designed by Javier Aramburu – iconic cover artist for Los Planetas and a few other groups, a job that Zulueta also carried out in his day –, the title of what has ended up becoming his debut solo album after three decades of trajectory with Los Planetas and other parallel formations alludes to a sharp idea that flies over Rapture: that of the pause as a “vanishing point”, the “last opportunity” to satisfy the thirst of those who aspire to capture the eternal. “I think Iván refers to the moment of artistic creation where he feels an illumination, a moment that provides happiness, and that I suppose makes artists dedicate themselves to that,” explains the singer, sheltered behind a cap and sunglasses. , sitting on a sofa in front of the windows of the cafeteria of the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid in the company of a bottle of water. “And that outburst is easier to achieve in the most independent way possible,” he adds about the absence of his usual companions, who at this time have been focused on personal projects.

When Jota saw Rapture For the first time, in the eighties, he encountered a film that was “radically different” from anything he had known until then. “I don’t remember the circumstances, but I do remember it because of its formal novelty. Furthermore, it dealt with a transcendent topic for me at that time, that of the approach to drugs, as well as the way of approaching art and the way in which these elements can absorb you,” he recalls at times talkatively, at others with doubts. “The truth is that it had a strong impact on me.” Decades later, faced with the five hours of material that the Film Library provided her, she was once again flooded with that tide of greatness. “It has been a very powerful, mystical and powerful experience, because in those images many things about Zulueta’s history are revealed,” she reflects. “They are the same films that Eusebio Poncela and Cecilia Roth are watching in Arrebato, the ones that Will More sends them, which are the films that absorb those protagonists and Zulueta himself. And, suddenly, they come to me without almost anyone else having seen them, and they ask me to solve that enigma.”

Of ‘Electric Storm’, Pedro Sánchez said it was a “great song.” He responds that the president is “a very interesting person.”

The mystery of the decisive moment, that abduction for which more than one would give their existence in payment, is resolved in Full pause in 10 tracks on vinyl and CD (plus another five on DVD, which set music to a total of 14 films) where Jota’s melodies, wrapped in the unmistakable sound of Los Planetas, merge with Zulueta’s images to narrate the filmmaker’s journey in parallel to his own privacy. ‘Y la nave va’, the song that opens the album, is dressed in the melancholy that runs through the family images recorded by Zulueta’s father in the thirties and forties, to advance towards cuts like ‘Natalia dice’, in which The permanence of the wound opened by the pandemic is superimposed on common influences with the director, from The Velvet Underground to Jonas Mekas, reflected in the work that Zulueta did for TVE, as well as in his first feature, Un dos tres, al escondite Inglés , from 1970. ‘Arrebato (A good day for Iván)’ returns to the Los Planetas classic ‘A good day’ and, as in songs like the enveloping ‘Hotel’ (actually, two songs for the same video), Jota plays at synchronizing letters and images, revealing hypnotic games of symbols. Regarding ‘Electric Storm’, Pedro Sánchez, a declared fan of Los Planetas, assured that it is a “great song.” Jota, who met with the president in May, returns the compliment by calling him “a very interesting person.”

The Full pause de Jota arrives after other approaches to modernity from a look at the past, from The legend of space (2007), the album where Los Planetas began to flirt with flamenco with the help of Enrique Morente in his projects Los Evangelistas, together with Lagartija Nick, and Fuerza Nueva, in collaboration with Niño de Elche. “In the last albums by Los Planetas and with Fuerza Nueva we tried to keep up with the social, political and economic situation that we are going through, which is quite scary. There is fascism like we have not seen since the 1930s,” he warns. “However, this album represents a pause on that, which is what Iván Zulueta proposes in his work: creating a bubble outside an unbreathable world.” Faced with what he considers the “end of the cycle of Western civilization,” he assures not to think too much about the posterity of his work and, unlike Zulueta, he will not leave any archive that acts as a will. “Everything I do I release: I publish it and ignore it,” he admits. Because he doesn’t know, he doesn’t even know what will happen in his immediate future, whether alone or accompanied by his band: “We don’t make long-term plans,” he says. “Right now, I’m more concerned about surviving the present.”

Full pause Jot

The Red Army See also A husband justifies the pictures and phrases of flirting with women with a "required courtesy"

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.