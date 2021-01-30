Jota Benz he couldn’t help but be moved in the latest edition of This is War. This Friday, January 29, the reality boy was surprised by his mother through a video call.

Mrs. Laura, who linked up from Montreal, had an emotional encounter with her children. The competitor showed his most sensitive side when listening to the words of his mother.

In a moment of surprise, Gian Piero Díaz mentioned the name of Angie Arizaga, who was also on the television set.

According to the Jota Benz mom, had the opportunity to meet her from a distance. Similarly, he expressed his happiness for the good relationship he has with his son.

“I see my son happy, I am the happiest woman on Earth. If he chose her, welcome to the family, Angie Arizaga, ”he said.

The young woman also spoke and mentioned that she is waiting for the moment to meet her in person and share moments together.

Angie and Jota Benz confirm relationship

In the premiere of the new season of This is War, the couple revealed the beginning of their romance and assured that they are happy for their relationship.

“We spent New Years together, on January 1 we decided to be together and I am more than happy. I’m in love, I’m really happy, “said Angie Arizaga after being presented on the reality show.

