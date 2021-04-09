Jota Benz is focused on continuing to develop his musical career. In addition to participating in This is warThe reality boy has also made a name for himself as a reggaeton singer.

Angie Arizaga’s partner, to whom she recently dedicated one of her songs, revealed weeks ago her last song, which she titled “Naki.” On March 12, he released the music video for the song and has already accumulated almost 90,000 views on YouTube.

Despite the fact that his musical career is relatively new, the competitor claims that he has received criticism from some users, as he revealed in a post he shared on Instagram, in which he minimized the criticism.

Jota Benz explained that he does not care about his detractors and that he even enjoys when he manages to capture the attention of Internet users. “I love being criticized, success tastes even better like this” , was the short message that he initially spread on his official Twitter account.

Jota Benz

Jota Benz celebrates recognition in a Puerto Rico newspaper

The reality boy shared through social networks a note made by the First Hour of Puerto Rico. The report mentioned different promises of the urban genre, and also included Jota Benz.

The member of This is War did not hesitate to celebrate that the newspaper has named him as part of “the new urban strain” in Latin America and thanked him for the recognition, which now places him one step closer to internationalization.

Jota Benz

Jota Benz, latest news:

