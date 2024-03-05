In a recent interview conducted by the team of 'Magaly TV, the firm', the popular couple formed by Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz was consulted about the model's pregnancy announcement through a moving post on social networks. What caught attention was the response given by the former reality boy when he was asked why he had not yet married the renowned influencer after several years of relationship.

What did Jota Benz say about a future marriage with Angie Arizaga?

The show host Magaly Medina He harshly criticized the refusal of Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz to marry and even compared the situation with what happened to the soccer player. Paolo Guerrerowho responded vaguely the time he was asked about his future wedding to Alondra García Miró: The player stated that “they are processes.”

Magaly Medina came forward and admitted that the singer's response did not completely convince her. The ATV host highlighted that the phrases given by the former reality show boy, such as “the times of couples” or “the processes”, raised doubts in her.

When questioned about plans for a future wedding with Angie Arizaga, Jota Benz He gave a forceful answer: “We have been talking about marriage and, well, couples have their times, some go at their own pace, their communication”. Despite this explanation, Magaly Medina continued to question what the participant of 'The great chef: famous'.

“The reporter from my program asks him why first the baby and then the marriage and he says: 'Couples have their times'. That reminds me of Paolo Guerrero. That thing about times, processes, they make me noise,” 'Magpie' attacked.

What did Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz's publication say?

The stable relationship of almost four years of Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz has made them one of the most beloved couples in the Peruvian entertainment world. The news of her pregnancy has sparked great emotion and affection, both from her followers and from her colleagues in the artistic world.

“The blessing that is on the way has me very excited. Just thinking that within me is the result of the great love that I have with Jota, fills me with joy! Impossible to say that I did not feel afraid, asking myself a thousand questions. I no longer It's thinking only about me, it's thinking about our baby and our family. You can't imagine how much I waited for this moment, how many negative tests, how many hugs telling me 'be patient', how many tears and pain when the test was negative, how much pressure from people I didn't even know, to the point of giving up… saying 'maybe this stage is not for me' and I dedicated myself to healing inside,” the model wrote.

What problems did Angie Arizaga have getting pregnant with Jota Benz?

Furthermore, the couple shared the difficulty they faced during this stage and how it was difficult for them to conceive a baby. They even feared that they would not be able to become parents.

“You can't imagine how much I waited for this moment, how many negative tests, how many hugs telling me 'be patient', how many tears and pain when the test was negative, how much pressure from people I didn't even know, to the point of giving up… to say such Maybe this stage is not for me and I dedicated myself to healing inside,” said Arizaga.