the followers of jack benz they were surprised live when seeing the strong fall he suffered in “This is war”, but it was necessary for the reality boy to speak out. The model used his social networks to thank the fans for their support and took the opportunity to tell what his current state of health is.

Jota Benz is one of the strongest and most beloved participants of “This is war” in recent years. His relationship with Angie Arizaga made him win the affection of the fans; therefore, given the fall he suffered during a competition, he had to explain the injury.

What did Jota Benz say?

Through his official Instagram account, the popular “Mamut” took the time to thank the signs of affection and concern that his followers sent him through text messages. However, this would not be a good time for Jota Benz, who announced that he will require knee surgery to improve and return to his daily life.

“I have already received the results of the MRI. Out of respect for the love and affection that I have for all those who follow me, I want to inform you that I am going to have to undergo knee surgery. On Friday I will have more information about the date, they will update me on everything. For now, the results are those. Excuse me if I am not giving many details, “said the influencer.

Angie Arizaga worried about Jota Benz

Currently, Angie Arizaga is taking care of the tranquility and comfort of Jota Benz. Through her last appearance in “More shows”, the popular ‘Negrita’ was obviously concerned and hopes for the prompt improvement of her partner: “More tests are missing, they will be done these days to find out exactly what she has. Let’s hope it’s not an operation, let’s hope she rehabilitates with therapies.

Jota Benz falls in full competition of “This is war”

Last November 5th, Jota Benz slipped live during one of the “This is war” games. Quickly, the paramedics came to help him and he was rushed to the emergency room. His companions helped him and Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller asked the members of the reality show for calm.