The clash at the top does not disappoint: De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus lead Guardiola twice, but the Reds make up for it. The Citizens retain their lead in the standings

City was aiming for +4 on second place. Liverpool, on the other hand, return to the top after almost seven months. At the end of a challenge to the sound of strokes of genius, however, everything remained unchanged. After the successes of Brentford, Leicester and Norwich, engaged in the early afternoon respectively against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Burnley, the 32nd round of the Premier League ended with the championship match between Citizens and Reds. Separated by a single point in the standings before taking the field, the teams of Guardiola and Klopp remain nailed on the score of 2-2: Jota and Manè answer to De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, Foden and teammates thus remain in the lead at 74, with a point ahead of rivals this weekend. See also Jürgen Klopp, the rocker of a band called Liverpool

IMMEDIATELY CITY – Klopp chooses Jota in the middle of the attack, giving up Firmino and Diaz from 1 ‘. Guardiola opts for the trio made up of Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Sterling, supported by the usual De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in midfield. Five minutes after the kick-off, City immediately … the honors. It is De Bruyne who jumped Fabinho, reached the edge of the area and let a southpaw go to the far post: 1-0 City. The “challenge in the challenge” is that between the full-backs Cancelo and Alexander Arnold, who grind kilometers in the same lane. At 13 ‘the English crosses in tow for Jota, who puts the platter and settles the score. The response of Cancelo, a real striker added for Pep, is not long in coming: an assist for De Bruyne who, however, sends to the side, a shot countered by the opposing defense, finally the chocolate for Jesus who attacks the far post and deflects the cross into the goal. to Joao’s kiss. At the end of the first half it is 2-1 for City. See also Militão: "Ancelotti has given me the confidence that every player needs"

THRILL MAHREZ – The recovery begins with a pearl of Salah. The ball ends up in the right lane, on Momo’s feet, who invents a vertical filter for Manè: the Senegalese beats Ederson and reopens the match, promising a final with bangs. Jota, Jesus, Henderson and again Salah try, Sterling scores the trio on the counterattack but the VAR cancels everything for offside. In full recovery, Mahrez came close to 3-2 twice: first hitting the post with a free kick, then firing high from De Bruyne’s pocket. The draw postpones the verdict on the winner of the Premier: the championship fight will be decided in the last seven days in what, whoever prevails, will be a memorable duel.

April 10, 2022 (change April 10, 2022 | 19:46)

