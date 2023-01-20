Unexpected invitation to the president of Fiesp caused strangeness in the commanders of the Armed Forces

President’s invitation Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes, to participate in a meeting between the chief executive and the commanders of the Armed Forces was received with strangeness by the military.

The meeting was organized by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, to bring Lula closer to the military after the acts of extremists who destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8th. The appointment of the meeting was anticipated by the Power360 on January 17th.

According to the government, Josué will participate in the meeting to talk about how to boost the military industry in the country. The businessman’s presence would also be to send a message to the military and remind the commanders of the Armed Forces that Lula’s relationship with the uniforms was peaceful in the PT’s other terms. He didn’t.

As found out by Power360, the presence of the president of Fiesp also displeased the military, who think that Lula is using a delicate meeting to honor his friend, who had the dismissal of the command of Fiesp approved in the assembly. The entity, however, did not recognize the validity of the vote and says that it follows the “full exercise of their duties”. For the commanders of the Armed Forces, Josué’s presence prevents a frank and direct conversation about national security with Lula.

José Alencar (1931-2011), Josué’s father, he was vice-president in Lula’s two terms (2003-2011). From 2004 to 2006, he served as Minister of Defense and developed good relations with the military.

scheduled leaks

Less than 24 hours before the meeting between Lula and the commanders, members of the Planalto Palace and the Ministry of Justice leaked information to media outlets with the aim of embarrassing the military.

This Friday (20.jan), the magazine Look published messages that indicate that the GSI (Institutional Security Office) minimized the risks of the acts of January 8th. According to conversations obtained by the magazine, the cabinet did not give orders to the military to act to prevent the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

At the end of Thursday night (19.jan), the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo made a report on a report prepared during the transition of government that says that at least 8 soldiers assigned to the Presidency of the Republic and the GSI participated in acts against Lula’s election in front of the Army HQ in Brasília. Two of the military men mentioned were dismissed by Lula. THE Power360 confirmed the contents of the document.

The leaks are part of a campaign against Minister José Múcio. He has been under pressure from the top leadership of the PT, from inside and outside the government. In addition, he is also criticized by STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who has already told Lula that he considers the minister unfit for the position.

On the other hand, Múcio has the support of high-ranking officers from the Armed Forces. He is seen as a politician who prefers dialogue. He is also defended by former Ministers of Justice, such as Nelson Jobim. They think Múcio is the right person in the right place.

Jobim and others have criticized the government’s adoption of a policy that became known as “no amnesty”. The campaign seeks to criminalize members of the former government as much as possible, including calling for the arrest of former president Jair Bolsonaro. For Jobim, a “generalized retaliation” by Lula would strengthen the former president and foment division in society.