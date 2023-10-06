In 2004, Peruvian director Josué Méndez captured the attention of viewers and critics when he premiered his acclaimed debut film ‘Días de Santiago’. 19 years later, Méndez presents his third feature film in cinemas: ‘The Monroy Case’, a cinematographic work that took him 10 years to complete and whose protagonist is the Mexican actor Damián Alcázar. His film, in the words of journalist Marco Avilés, “exposes the eroticism of corruption in Peru and is the tragicomedy of a country captured by lawmen, tinnirillos and congressmen.”

Méndez’s film narrates the life of Monroy, a public employee on the verge of retirement who, after learning about the women’s prison, dedicates himself intensely to helping some inmates regain their freedom. All of this is motivated, more than by altruism, by the need to exercise power over the most vulnerable.

‘The Monroy Case’ arose from the director’s own experience. When he was a teenager, Josué Méndez used to visit an aunt of his in the Santa Monica women’s prison. Years later, after reading the book ‘Visiting Day’ by Avilés, he learned about ‘Ronnie Monroy’s’ experience with the women of the penitentiary center. He thus concluded that the character in question could be the perfect intermediary to show the reality of the inmates and the Peruvian judicial system.

—How has the public received the premiere of ‘The Monroy Case’?

-Good very good. We have had some screenings, already as preview screenings, and the reactions are very positive. It is a film that amuses, entertains, but also leaves some emotions or reflections. Mix humor with drama.

—The film addresses the corruption that exists in the judicial system, why did you decide to mix comedy and drama to show this reality?

—I had the feeling that it could better reflect our idiosyncrasy, our way of dealing with problems. Black humor and sarcasm are often used a lot when one is in a judicial or penitentiary environment. There is a certain humor, a way of carrying things that is not dense or heavy all the time. They resort a lot to laughing at themselves. I felt like that could better express that whole environment.

—Was it difficult to make the film develop along both lines without falling into extremes?

-Yeah. It was a challenge that we set ourselves from the beginning, from the script. There was that intention and we really got to what the film is in the editing. Many other scenes were written and filmed. Some that actually led to a lot of comedy and others that perhaps became too dark. And it was the editing where this balance that the film now has was sought.

—The actors influenced this final result of the film, especially Damián Alcázar.

—Of course, the important thing was to have a protagonist who could navigate between both registers. I think Damián Alcázar is probably one of the actors who can do it best. He can go with a dramatic register and suddenly do something comic, or the other way around. In a scene that can be laughable, he can do something dramatic. That ability that he has to handle both registers helped us a lot to tell it. And it was something that we explored during filming.

Damián Alcázar is the protagonist of the film ‘The Monroy Case’. Photo: courtesy

—How was the experience of working with Damián Alcázar?

—Damian Alcazar He is a very disciplined actor, he prepares his scenes and his texts a lot. He studies everything. He comes with a proposal for his character and, at the same time, he is a very open person to continue exploring, to continue testing. It was a pleasure to work together and I think that comes through in the film.

—To make the film you did field work with Marco Avilés, what was this process like? Did you meet the real ‘Ronnie Monroy’?

-Yeah. The character on whom the chronicle is inspired, Marco Avilés, was at that time an official at the Brazilian Embassy. Marco contacted me with him. I met him (…); However, he did not want to participate nor had any interest in his life being known. I think that, since he was younger than the (character) we played in the film, he exposed himself that way. Then, reality reached a limit and everything we saw after the character we invented

—As a result of the investigation, I went to the Santa Monica prison again and continued meeting people. It was very important to me that these cases that we touch on in the film are anchored in real, credible stories. I also interviewed the people who work in the Judiciary: processors, lawyers, law clerks, this whole environment. And from there the movie came out.

—Why did you choose a character like ‘Ronnie Monroy’ to expose corruption in the judicial system and its most vulnerable population?

—I found him a fascinating character. It’s contradictory, it has many layers. He intrigued me with what he did and, on the other hand, he gave me the way to tell all these stories. That is, through it we reach the internal women and through it these stories are revealed. He functions as an intermediary not only for the story, but for the film, for the structure of the film. It is through him that we enter this world and get to know them (the internal ones). Later, in the second part, they take on a much greater role and what we see are their stories. I found it very interesting to use him as a mediator and through him tell the stories of these women.

Josué Méndez along with members of the cast of his film ‘The Monroy Case’. Photo: courtesy

The same day that ‘The Monroy Case’ was released in cinemas, Josué Méndez arrived along with members of the production and actors of the film – members of the film ‘Pirú were also present – at the Congress of the Republic to invite legislators to see national productions. “In defense of Peruvian cinema,” could be read on the posters. This in response to the questioned initiative classified as the Tudela law.

Josué Méndez on the Tudela law that would affect Peruvian cinema

—What opinion does the Tudela bill generate in your opinion?

—It seems to me that it is a project made from a very great lack of knowledge of how cinema works. Mix potatoes with sweet potatoes, things that shouldn’t be mixed. There is a conceptual failure that does not clearly understand what the State has to do and, therefore, being a project that is poorly written and contradictory in itself, it would harm many things that have been advanced in Peruvian cinema, which They are in the current law. I feel that we must defend the law we have, which, of course, is not perfect. Many things can be improved, but it is working in that many more films are produced than before and of great quality, especially outside of Lima.

Members of the films ‘The Monroy Case’ and ‘Pirú’ invited parliamentarians to see Peruvian cinema last Thursday, October 5. Photo: Instagram/Defensa Cine Perú

—How do you perceive the cinema that is made both in Lima and in the regions?

—I think it has increased a lot in these years and has reached a very interesting quality. I think that cinema made outside of Lima is more interesting. Very nice things have been done. This year, at the Lima Film Festival, we have seen films like ‘Yana-Wara’ or ‘Historia de shipibos’, which I believe are already contemporary classics. This has been possible thanks to all the support that has been given in recent years. To think that this year it is estimated that 70 national films will be released… It is something never seen before. We are talking about an average of more than one premiere per week. What’s more, yesterday (October 5) not only ‘The Monroy Case’ was released, but also ‘Pirú’. A very varied offering of feature films is produced. That’s what we have to continue supporting.