President of Fiesp said he would accept to participate in the government if invited; is quoted for Farm or Industry and Commerce

The president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes da Silva, 59 years old, is willing to lead a ministry in the next government, if invited by the president-elect, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

As found the Power360the son of former vice-president José Alencar is quoted to head the ministries of Finance or Industry and Commerce.

Josué has a positive image in the market in São Paulo, however, he faces problems with industry leaders in charge of Fiesp. An assembly to decide the future of the president in the entity was scheduled to take place on December 12th.

In July, the entrepreneur signed the charter of various institutions in defense of democracy. Only 14% of industrial unions supported🇧🇷 The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the letter was actually an expression of support for the candidacy of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Plateau. José Alencar Gomes da Silva, Josué’s father, was vice-president in Lula’s two terms, from 2003 to 2010. He died in 2011.

Representatives of the group of unions that defend Josué’s departure say that this had nothing to do with the presidential election. Fiesp has weight in political processes. During the government of President Dilma Rousseff, with Skaf, Fiesp voiced criticism that contributed to the unpopularity of the Chief Executive. She left office by impeachment.

The current president of Fiesp owns the Coteminas. He was elected on a single ticket in July 2021 and took office in January 2022.

Another name raised for the Industry portfolio was Embraer CEO Jackson Schneider, who denied any intention of joining the government Power360🇧🇷

WHO IS JOSUÉ GOMES DA SILVA

Businessman at Coteminas, Josué Gomes da Silva, 59, is the son of José Alencar (1931-2011), who was Lula’s vice-president for 8 years. His candidacy to command Fiesp the support of Paulo Skaf, who in 2021 decided not to run for a new term. He has chaired Fiesp since 2004.

Josué ran for the Senate for the MDB of Minas Gerais in 2014. He was not elected. He has been ahead of Coteminas since the end of the 1990s.

Coteminas owns brands such as Artex and Santista, and is now the largest manufacturer of bed, table and bath items in the Americas. It has 15 factories in Brazil, 5 in the USA, one in Argentina and one in Mexico.

Born in Minas Gerais, Josué has lived in São Paulo for 35 years. He chaired Abit (Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association), of which he is currently honorary president. He was also president of Iedi (Institute of Studies for Industrial Development).