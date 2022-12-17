The president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes da Silva, declined the invitation to be Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called Josué on Wednesday, the 14th, during a meeting in Brasília. This Friday, the 16th, however, he said he was unable to accept, on the grounds that he could not take office as a “loser” at Fiesp. The businessman claimed that if he did that, he would look like a “refugee” within the government.

Josué traveled to the United States with his family this Friday and spoke with Lula by phone before leaving. The president of Fiesp has faced a crisis at the entity because part of the board wants to dismiss him. He, however, reacted to the edict signed by employers’ unions, which called an assembly for the next 21st, with the aim of removing him from the post. In an attempt to gain time, the Coteminas heir managed to schedule a Fiesp meeting for January 16, 2023.

Dissatisfaction with Josué increased when Fiesp released a letter in defense of democracy four months ago. The text was read by former Minister of Justice José Carlos Dias at the demonstration in front of the Faculty of Law of Largo São Francisco, on August 11, and provoked protests from industry representatives for being interpreted as a nod to Lula.

A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, businessman Paulo Skaf, former president of Fiesp, is one of Josué’s main critics and criticizes his administration. Son of former Vice President José Alencar, who died in 2011, Josué has transit in the three Powers and is very close to Lula. The friendship increased during the PT’s two mandates. Last year, Lula approached the owner of Coteminas to be runner-up on his ticket, but he declined.

The return of MDIC

The Development, Industry and Commerce portfolio, which will be recreated as a result of the division of the “superministery” of the Economy, of Paulo Guedes, will be born strengthened in the Lula government 3. Last week, the transitional cabinet confirmed that the National Bank for Economic Development and Social (BNDES) – to be headed by Aloizio Mercadante – and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex Brasil) will have their structures subordinated to the MDIC.

Today, the structure of the BNDES, which is the federal government’s main development instrument, is under the umbrella of the Ministry of Economy. Apex Brasil, an autonomous social service, is linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE).

As shown the Estadão, the future ministry should take on the task of developing medium and long-term goals, an assignment that, according to Lula’s team, was no longer carried out by previous governments. International agreements, an area that the president-elect wants to prioritize, will also be covered by the new ministry.

In this new configuration, the Planning folder may have its role emptied to the human resources management area, including salary negotiations, in addition to more immediate budgetary demands.

In Lula’s new term, the current “superministry” of the Economy should be divided into four folders, which may yet change their name: Finance; Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade; Planning and Budgeting and also Management. O Estadão found that this last format, separating Planning and Management Budget, was a request made to Lula by the new Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.