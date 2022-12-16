The president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes da Silva, announced on Thursday (15.Dec.2022) the convening of an extraordinary meeting of associates for 16 January.

The decision reacts to an announcement that convened an assembly for the next Wednesday (21.Dec) to discuss the conduct of the president of the federation, guest by the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to be the Minister of Industry and Commerce in the next government. The document had been signed by 86 of the 106 unions with voting power at Fiesp.

Dissatisfaction is part of the consequences of a conflict in recent months between industry leaders and the management of Josué Gomes, which began in 2021.

On October 21, representatives of 78 unions submitted a request to call an assembly to assess the continuity of the businessman in the presidency of the federation. The request was rejected by Josué at a board meeting. He claimed that there was a lack of justifications for the summons in the protocol document.

The meeting had a conflicting tone, including a formal complaint by members of the Women’s Superior Council against speeches by Synésio Batista, president of Sindibrinquedos, who supports Josué. Board members claim that Synésio would have been misogynistic in statements given during the meeting.

Among the complaints filed on Sunday (11.10), the unions presented 12 items with detailed justifications for calling the assembly, such as the appointment of advisors to the president with access to information and decision-making power. The directors allege that these functions should be the responsibility of directors or employees of Fiesp’s technical staff.

The unions also demand explanations about Josué’s signatures to manifestos in defense of democracy released during the month of July. The letter “In defense of Democracy and Justice” 🇧🇷full – 3 MB), organized by Fiesp itself, only 14% of the members of the federation joined.

There was an impression among leaders that the signatures represented veiled support for Lula’s presidential campaign.

The petista formally invited Josué Gomes da Silva to take over the Ministry of Industry and Trade on Wednesday (14.Dec). He asked for time to think before making a decision.

The president of Fiesp is the son of José Alencar Gomes da Silva, vice-president in Lula’s two terms, from 2003 to 2010. The textile entrepreneur died in 2011.

WHO IS JOSUÉ GOMES DA SILVA

Businessman at Coteminas, Josué Gomes da Silva is 59 years old. His candidacy to command Fiesp had the support of Paulo Skaf, who in 2021 decided not to run for a new term. Skaf chaired Fiesp since 2004.

Josué ran for the Senate for the MDB of Minas Gerais in 2014. He was not elected. He has been ahead of Coteminas since the end of the 1990s.

Coteminas owns brands such as Artex and Santista, and today it is the largest manufacturer of bed, table and bath items in the Americas. It has 15 factories in Brazil, 5 in the United States, one in Argentina and one in Mexico.

Born in Minas Gerais, Josué has lived in São Paulo for 35 years. He chaired Abit (Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association), of which he is currently honorary president. He was also president of Iedi (Institute of Studies for Industrial Development).