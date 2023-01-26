In the text, president of the São Paulo federation and predecessor say that they must “give an example of overcoming differences”

the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo)Josué Gomes da Silva, and his predecessor, Paulo Skaf, published this Thursday (26.jan.2023) a note (read full 354 KB) in which they say they will work together to pacify the entity. “It is up to us to set an example of overcoming divergence”they state in the note.

On January 16, the unions’ assembly approved Josué’s removal from office. He did not recognize the validity of the encounter. On Friday (13.jan) the Secretariat of Fiesp communicated directors and employees that the oldest vice-president, Elias Miguel Haddad, 95 years old, was the new president. Joshua did not recognize the change.

On Monday (January 23) Josué said in a board meeting that he would open up more space to divergent unions. Meeting on this 5th (26.jan) with Josué and Skaf resulted in the joint note. The agreement establishes that Elias Haddad will be the president emeritus of Fiesp. An assembly will establish the honorary title for him.

The conflict between Josué and part of the unions that make up Fiesp became public on October 21, 2022. Representatives of 78 unions out of the 112 with voting rights at Fiesp submitted a request for an extraordinary meeting to discuss Josué’s management. The expectation at the time was to vote on the removal of the president.

Trade union representatives complained about the appointment of people from outside Fiesp to administrative advisory positions. They stated that these positions have traditionally been held by elected directors. The published note states that there will be “a broader and more comprehensive management of Fiesp.” According to the text signed by Josué and Skaf, “the participation of all affiliated unions, through their leaders, is essential for the good functioning of the entity.

Another complaint was that Josué signed in July 2022 a letter from various entities in defense of democracy.

The letter was considered by then President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as a manifestation of electoral support for the then pre-candidate and current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Josué is the son of José Alencar Gomes da Silva (1931-2011), who was Lula’s deputy from 2003 to 2010.

Here is the published note:

“Sao Paulo, January 26, 2023

“In recent weeks, FIESP has gone through moments of internal and public discussions, which represented one of the great challenges in the history of more than 90 years of our entity. Faced with this, we were together reflecting on our Federation, the situation of the Industry and its insertion in the context of intense transformations, not only in Brazil, but throughout the world.

“We concluded that it is up to us to set an example of overcoming differences.

“Thus, we decided to use all our energy, leadership and articulation capacity to strengthen our entity and boost, from it, the process of reindustrialization of our country, fundamental for the socioeconomic advance and the realization of the noblest aspirations of our country. population.

“This involves a broader and more comprehensive management by FIESP. We believe that the participation of all affiliated unions, through their leaders, is fundamental for the good functioning of the entity. It is also essential that the recognition of those sectors formed by small and medium-sized companies, fundamental employers, be continuous and representative.

“We will work together aiming at the continuous improvement of the operation of our entity and seeking to achieve our purpose of promoting the sustainable development of our Industry and our Country.

“We call on everyone to drop any differences and join us on this journey, with the certainty that we are doing our best for FIESP and/for Brazil.

“Josue Gomes da Silva

“Paul Skaf”