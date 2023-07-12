The five Peruvian miles are home to the greatest marine biodiversity on the entire coastline and its importance lies in the fact that it is the area where most of the marine species that are captured and then reach our tables reproduce.

“Joshua and his grandfather” is an inspiring animated short film that tells the story of an artisanal fisherman and his grandson. This highlights the importance of protecting the first kilometers of the Peruvian sea. It also delivers an awareness message about the crucial role of fishermen in ocean conservation and how their legacy serves as an inspiration for current and future generations.

The premiere of this audiovisual production took place during the celebration of the Fisherman’s Day in Cabo Blanco —one of the main fishing coves in the country— to pay homage to the thousands of artisanal fishermen who work day and night to protect and preserve the sustainability of the sea.

The story immerses us in the experiences of a fisherman and his intimate connection with the ocean. It transmits valuable lessons on the importance of conserving and respecting our marine ecosystem. It should be noted that in May Law 31749 was promulgated to prioritize artisanal and ancestral fishing in the five miles, whose regulations are being prepared by the Ministry of Production (Produce).