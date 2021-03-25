The Venezuelan visits Cartagonova this Saturday for the first time since he left almost two years ago; “I’m happy to be back,” confesses the Málaga CF defender Josua Mejías, in batting position, in an archive image of his time in Cartagena. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

He arrived young and inexperienced and left leaving us touches of the great defense that he can be. He returned a few months later, and again left his stamp. Venezuelan Josua Mejías (Valencia, Carabobo, 23 years old) left baseball to dedicate himself to soccer, and in Cartagena he began his journey through the Spanish league. Fast, forceful