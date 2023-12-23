His gesture is stony, his gaze is hard and defiant, he never smiles, his tone of voice does not change. He is ominously known as Josu Ternera, although he asks his interviewer not to call him Ternera. He suspects that it will never be known exactly how many people he killed, although he confesses his unknown participation in some crimes and massacres. And the coldness with which he uses language is scary. It turns out that killing people is called actions. Sending the repentant Yoyes, whom he had visited in Mexico months ago, to nothing, was a measure approved by the ETA leadership. And I seem to understand your clarification that in the terrorist group there was a military section, another political section, another worker section, and another cultural section. The last thing sounds like a Dadaist manifesto. Poor culture, what a habit of making macabre jokes with it.

But what scares me the most in his speech is when he uses the term “full stop” three times to conclude dialogues. The priests of my childhood and adolescence used the blunt “and that's it” to settle any problem. Also my father. Normally accompanied by a hand of hosts and cruel punishments. It is something that power frequently abuses. That is, because I say so, because I want to, because I can. “And that's it.”

The interviewee repels. He is a criminal with an ideological alibi, his oppressed homeland, those dangerous little things. And you have to see the devastated face of one of his victims after listening to his testimony. And that ETA warned that there was a bomb in Hipercor. And that he drags a backpack of pain. What I would like to know is how that interview was arranged, what could and could not be said for legal purposes. The great mystery is the reasons for the killer to expose himself in public. Those of Évole are clear. She had a vein in front of her.

