The CEO of Repsol, Josu Jon Imaz, has accused the Government of “settling regulatory and fiscal policies in a bazaar” and has called to “raise your voice against the tax or imposition on energy companies”which in his opinion is “making investment in Spain impossible.”

In an interview in El Mundo, the former president of the PNV, Minister of Industry of the Basque Government and MEP, insists that the tax on energy companies is “discriminatory” and advocates replacing it with a corporate tax reform.

Imaz reminds that, while other European competitors are closing refineries, Repsol has opted to transform those in Bilbao, Tarragona, Cartagena, Puertollano, La Coruña, with a project of between 16,000 and 19,000 million in investment over the next four years, of which 8,000 million would be for Spain.

“If they make it impossible for us to make the plants in Spain profitable, we cannot invest here. “Our investors are not going to allow us to do it,” he emphasizes, and warns that the “tax” would make it “impossible,” for example, to invest in Tarragona, where Repsol is betting on a pioneering technology in the gasification of urban waste to make a green organic methanol that has “fair returns”.

In the interview, the CEO of Repsol criticizes the “times of populism and demagogy” and points out that the last conversation that he or any authorized person at Repsol has had with a member of the Government was in December 2023. “There has been no dialogue,” he laments.