Der schmale Mann im Bedienfenster mit den verlaufenen Tattoos auf den Armen denkt nicht lange nach: „Für 100.000 drück’ ich Ihnen den Schlüssel gleich hier in die Hand“, sagt er.

Es ist Nachmittag, die Sonne brennt auf der Haut, und vor Hans-Jürgen Hammerschmiedts Wasserhäuschen, dem „Jöst Nr. 1“ am Frankfurter Osthafen, stehen drei Stammgäste – und die Requisiteurin, die auf der Suche nach Drehorten ist. Stoßzeit ist in den frühen Morgenstunden, wenn das Gewerbegebiet erwacht und die LKWs die Straßen auf- und abfahren, um Waren aus den nahegelegenen Lagerhallen anzuliefern oder abzuholen. Dann rauschen im Minutentakt die Schwerlasttransporter auf den beiden Straßen entlang, die die kleine Verkehrsinsel, auf der Hammerschmiedts schmales rot-weiß lackiertes Häuschen steht, in die Zange nehmen.

Hammersmith behind the hatch of his water house Lucas Bauml

Sometimes a truck stops. Then someone gets out of the driver’s cab and orders a coffee or a bratwurst from Hans-Jürgen. His water station is the supply station for the workers from the East Harbor. They come to him when they are hungry or thirsty. Sometimes they just come to talk. It is possible that “Jöst No. 1”, historically the oldest kiosk still in operation in the city, is also one of the last real water stations in Frankfurt that is still completely in the hands of the physically working population.

Only men are guests at this lunch

At this lunchtime, the kiosk is a purely male society: apart from the props lady, there are no women to be seen. With the small backpack on her back, she looks a little like a tourist who has wandered into this corner of the industrial estate purely by chance. The three men who are drinking their drinks here in the blazing sun fall silent as she approaches the kiosk, as if their conversation had not been about apple wine bars but about state secrets. One of them is Günter, who is ordering a new beer from Hans-Jürgen, who everyone here just calls “Fuzzi”.

Günter, with short grey hair, bushy orange eyebrows and blue overalls, works as a metal worker at the East Harbor. He actually has a different name, but he doesn’t want to read it in the newspaper. He must be around 50, but you can’t tell for sure by looking at him. There are lots of small wrinkles on his face, some from laughing, some from sadness. You can tell from them that his life hasn’t always been easy. The way he draws out his words tells you that the beer he ordered isn’t the first one he’s had that afternoon.

Hans-Jürgen Hammerschmidt serves rolls. Lucas Bauml

“I work over there,” he says, pointing to a spot behind a warehouse with peeling plaster. Günter should actually be standing there now, but he prefers to drink his Binding Pils. After each sip, he hides the bottle in a recess under the counter. “The boss and colleagues drive past here,” he explains. Alcohol at work used to be more acceptable. That’s different today, he says, adding: “It’s a good thing that people don’t do that anymore. It’s dangerous, too, because of safety and all that.” He sips his beer. But he has to go and work soon, he says. Several hours and Binding Pils later, he’s still standing at “Jöst No. 1.”

There used to be around 800 water houses in the city

In the last century, the customers of the drinking halls – the generic term for the stalls called “kiosks”, “water houses”, “bude” or “Späti” depending on the region – were probably people like Günter. The houses were an important part of city life at the time. The workers in the factories and plants drank a lot of liquor and beer. Because this had a negative effect on work performance and morale, cities like Frankfurt promoted the construction of the houses, which sold non-alcoholic drinks to the working population after the shops actually closed. They were christened “neighborhood regulars’ tables” because the workers met there not only to drink mineral water and the like, but also to talk to each other. There used to be around 800 water houses in the city; today there are still around 300.

Many have adapted to the new times, now selling coffee and cake to young families or serving hip drinks to bank employees. “They now sell Prosecco too,” says Hans-Jürgen, and his usually warm voice takes on a slightly hostile undertone, as if this were a betrayal of the cause. In his kiosk you can’t get trendy snacks from overseas, no Campari on ice with an orange slice. He doesn’t even offer “colorful bags” (children probably rarely stray into the industrial area). His menu is clear: “Rolls, pieces, sausages” are written on plastic signs hanging in the window. In the display you can see beer, sparkling apple wine and small bottles of Kümmerling and Jägermeister. Silent witnesses to modernity are e-liquids, which Hans-Jürgen now sells instead of cigarettes.

“Don’t get your hopes up too much about the sale,” says Günter.

Hans-Jürgen says nothing. He probably didn’t even hear the man in the blue overalls. He is busy showing the props lady the peculiarities of the shop. An old street lamp, for example, which stands in the middle of the listed building. When they wanted to add a storage room, it was in the way. Nobody knows exactly why they didn’t move it. Instead, they left it there and built the storage room around it. It constantly gets in Hans-Jürgen’s way when he’s working.

“Super cool,” comments the prop master and takes a photo.

Hans-Jürgen’s water house is a real original, but one that is under threat. Because Frankfurt’s East Harbor is changing. When Hans-Jürgen sells a Binding Pils, he sticks his head through the narrow hatch. If he turns it to the right, he sees the skyscraper of the European Central Bank, whose silhouette has dominated the harbor view since 2014. It rises into the sky like a memorial to remind those who look at it: the new Frankfurt wears suits rather than work clothes.

The ECB can be seen behind the water house “Jöst No. 1”. Lucas Bauml

And this new Frankfurt is getting ever closer to Hans-Jürgen’s cult kiosk. A luxury hotel with around 260 guest rooms is to be built just 100 meters as the crow flies from “Jöst No. 1”. It is to be 60 meters high and open its doors in 2027. A look at the designs shows that the hotel would literally put “Jöst No. 1” in the shade. It is difficult to imagine that those who will stay in this luxury hotel will swap their breakfast buffet for a lukewarm Bockwurst from Hans-Jürgen’s hatch. But hard times are the norm for Hans-Jürgen anyway.

The tenant is used to hard times

Before he became the tenant of the “Jöst Nr. 1”, he stood in front of the worn-out counter instead of behind it. As a teenager, he delivered drinks instead of doing an apprenticeship or training. He didn’t have a secure job for a long time. His employers regularly went bankrupt and Hans-Jürgen had to look for a new job. It was only a job as a driver at Thyssenkrupp that gave him security. For years, he drove steel across Germany for the company.

His job took him to the counter of “Jöst No. 1”. Thyssenkrupp still has a branch at the Osthafen today. At that time, the little place was still run by a woman called Andrea. Hans-Jürgen would stop by every morning, eat a sausage or drink a coffee. During one of these visits, he must have uttered the words that sent him behind the counter: “Andrea, if you don’t want to do it anymore, I’ll keep running the shop.” That was more than ten years ago. Perhaps he regrets those words today.

Some of his customers are already retired. Werner, for example, who is standing in front of the kiosk wearing shorts and a T-shirt and drinking a sparkling apple wine. He too would prefer to appear in the newspaper under a different name. The fruit of his working life is parked next to the kiosk: a vintage Mercedes, his pride and joy.

“A spritzer, please,” says Werner, pushing his reading glasses over his sunglasses. The guests are talking about an acquaintance. His name is Ritschi, he wears a red headband and spends almost every evening in apple wine bars. But nobody knows what he actually does for a living. “He’s an Ebbelwei ambassador,” Hans-Jürgen chimes in. When the guests are discussing things, he keeps to himself. Only rarely does he stick his head through the hatch and join in the conversation. “Ritschi, Ebbelwei ambassador,” Werner says to his cell phone – if he wants to google something, he uses the dictation function. The search is unsuccessful, much to the derision of the others. “Don’t forget, you’re dealing with an old man here,” he says.

And then there is the discussion of politics. After all, a water booth wouldn’t be a water booth if it didn’t have the feel of a regulars’ table. “These days, everything is full of Indians anyway,” says another regular in olive green shorts and narrow sunglasses. He thinks there are too many foreigners in Germany. For years he worked in waste management with a Muslim North African in the same vehicle. “He always said: I’m going to pray now, you go and smoke in the cab.” Then they had a falling out and his former colleague reported him to the boss – smoking is forbidden in the cab. “I always let him pray there and that’s what I get?” he asks the group. Günter agrees: “Indians everywhere.” Hans-Jürgen says nothing.

And the props manager? She doesn’t seem to be listening to the conversation. She’s still walking around the shop, looking for photogenic corners, and seems to be making mental notes. But she avoids the question of whether her employer is really prepared to pay 100,000 for the small kiosk to use as a prop for the shoot. Even when filming on location, there are problems, she says, such as the noise level in the surrounding commercial area. As if to prove it, a particularly loud truck thunders past the kiosk a short time later. But the little place is really “authentic” and “beautiful”.