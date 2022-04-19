Jossmery Toledo rose to fame when he still belonged to the body of the National Police and, currently, the model is one of the most relevant celebrity characters in the national show. Her involvement in the media and the romances she has had with her have led her to the set of “This is war”, in which she appears as one of the participants with the greatest reach to the public.

But his sentimental relationships have been one of the favorite topics of the show programs during this time of fame, as what he has recently revealed “love and fire”. And it is that the program conducted by Gigi Miter and Rodrigo Gonzalez gave more details of what was the trip of the current reality girl to Germany.

Jossmery Toledo traveled to Germany to see Piero Hincapie, according to Amor y Fuego

Willax’s show space analyzed Jossmery Toledo’s publications during his stay in Germany, taking advantage of the Easter holidays. The member of “This is war” was present at the BayArena to witness the duel between Bayer Leverkusen against Leipzig where the Ecuadorian Piero Hincapie He was the owner, whom he would have gone especially to see.

After that, “love and fire”He indicated that in another of the stories of the former non-commissioned officer, he is seen in what would be the house of the Ecuadorian soccer player, since there is a great similarity in the floor of both videos and even the player’s dog seems to cross paths in one of Jossmery’s videos.

Influencer accuses Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini of not sharing mobility

Through her social networks, Valeria Saavedra reported that she met the reality boys in Arequipa; However, she told in detail that Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini did not want to share the vehicle with her and Percy.

“I thought we were going to have a good relationship with them. Well, Jossmery was cool, cordial (…) The thing is that we wanted to go out and we had no one to take us, and they had to stop a taxi on the street, ”said Saavedra on Instagram.

“Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini said they couldn’t share a car with us. They said: ‘No, it’s that we are other people, we are another group’ and they made us go by taxi, ”she said, surprised.

Jossmery Toledo responds to Valeria Saavedra

The reality girl had no problem responding when the program “America shows” asked her about this event in Arequipa and she made her opinion known on the subject.

“I wanted to clear up the tiktoker issue. We, with Fabio, did not know that she was staying at the same hotel either. The mobility where we were, which was a luxury car, suddenly she wanted to be there. They passed by, they had to get in the car, but they didn’t go in and they had to take a taxi,” she said.

Jossmery Toledo confesses that he did not get used to living in San Isidro

Jossmery Toledo’s success in the media was transformed into an exponential growth that allowed him to improve his quality of life. However, the new reality girl acknowledged that she does not like all this new lifestyle by assuring that she misses going out like she did in her neighborhood.

“Yes, I have lived, but I don’t like it. I like to go out in pajamas and flip flops to buy, nobody bothers me, “she said with a laugh in a conversation with the influencer Chiquiwilo.