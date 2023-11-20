Jossmery Toledo stars in the program’s trailer ‘Love and fire’ which will be broadcast this Monday, November 20, which will show some images of the influencer entering and spending the night in an apartment. According to the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, the address he entered would be the same one where Jefferson Farfán would have been with the young Olenka Mejía, according to the words of the young woman, who ended up being sued by the soccer player after these statements. .

“Josmery enters the building where Olenka Mejía said she was with Jefferson Farfán”, says the preview. Likewise, she does not leave the place located in Miraflores until the next morning. Furthermore, on previous occasions the former member of the National Police clarified that ‘Foquita’ is only her friend. However, in the promotional video it is not specified whether the former Alianza Lima player was in the apartment. The complete report will be presented this Monday, during the broadcast of the entertainment show.

