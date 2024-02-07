He told everything. Jossmery Toledo was the most recent guest on Magaly Medina's program, specifically in the last February 6 edition. The model referred to her controversial trips to exclusive destinations in Latin America and Europe with unknown companions despite the fact that the former reality girl has been away from television for many months. Despite this, the former police officer came forward and decided to clarify the controversy and explain how she is paying for this vacation.

What did Jossmery Toledo say about his animations in the province?

Jossmery Toledo appeared on Magaly Medina's set last February 6 and referred to his last trip to Brazil as part of the celebrations for New Year. The bodybuilder explained that she was able to do this walk due to the high salary she earns thanks to the shows she performs in the province. In addition, she also reported that her friends usually invite her on these trips and host her in her houses, which allows her to save money on her accommodation.

“We all want to discover how it's done (traveling around the world), the secret,” Medina mentioned him, which caused Toledo to laugh knowingly.

“He told me that if I had plans for New Year's, I had planned it months ago. He asked me if I wanted to go meet and I said: 'Well, okay, I'm going to save the house, I'm going to save the room,'” Jossmery explained and clarified that she was not the only one who traveled to Brazil with this group, but that “there were several other girls.”

How much does Jossmery Toledo earn per event in the province?

Faced with Magaly Medina's disbelief, Jossmery Toledo told her that she does not have someone to pay for her trips around the world, but that she covers her own expenses due to the large amounts of money she obtains in the province.

“Magaly, I work in events, we earn well in events,” the model refuted. But the 'Magpie' did not remain silent and she assured him that “she did not know what events she was referring to,” because she never saw her in this type of animation.

For this reason, the former police officer stated that she was going to the province to appear in nightclubs or as master of ceremony at various events.. “I go to the province, I do my show. They pay me 1,000 dollars, 1,200… I live with my parents, I contribute to my house. I prefer to live with my parents than to live in Miraflores pretending, but living in a rental”he related.

However, this was not enough for Medina, who pointed out that his trips are usually characterized by having all kinds of luxuries. “I work to travel, yes. I work to travel, not as rich… You travel and you settle there, you have friends on Instagram who tell you: 'Friend, you don't pay, you stay at my house and that's it'”, said the model.

How old is Jossmery Toledo?

Jossmery Toledo was born on March 30, 1992 and is currently 31 years old. She is also passionate about fitness and a healthy lifestyle, content that she usually shares on her social networks.

He left the National Police of Peru (PNP) after starring in a viral video on TikTok. Photo: Instagram

