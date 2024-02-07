Jossmery Toledo reveals why Paolo Hurtado paid him 5,000 soles a month after his ampay

Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado They were protected in 2023 in the city of Cusco by the cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma' and a stir was generated. Later, this fact brought with it a series of confrontations and disagreements on the part of the protagonists. They denounced each other and never had a friendship again. Currently, Toledo shows on social networks the places she travels to and says she is looking for a new love, but one that is not Peruvian.

Why did Paolo Hurtado pay Jossmery Toledo 5,000 soles a month?

There was a lot of speculation about this issue, but finally the former police officer Jossmery Toledo emphasized when telling the true reasons for this payment that Paolo Hurtado granted him monthly. “He had to pay me 5,000 because the ampay came out and I didn't work. That was after the ampay, but I also started working and I didn't like it (being paid) anymore,” said the former reality girl.

It is worth remembering the words that Jossmery Toledo He broadcast before the cameras of 'Amor y fuego': “I think it was for 5 or 6 months more or less. He didn't give me a fixed amount, but if there was 4,000 or 5,000 soles per month or sometimes every 2 months, it wasn't something fixed. It was from January to June or July. He didn't want me to appear on television (…), he promised me many things: study, car, master's degree that he never did because I still have the same thing. I never got anything out of him.” asserted

How much does Jossmery Toledo earn per show in the province?

He said Jossmery Toledo, she has the opportunity to travel the world due to her good earnings from the shows she performs in the province. “Magaly, I work in events, we earn well in events,” she expressed.

The former member of 'This is war' also commented that she continues to live with her parents, but helps with household expenses. “I go to the province, I do my show. They pay me 1,000 dollars, 1,200. I live with my parents, I contribute to my house. “I prefer to live with my parents than to live in Miraflores pretending, but living in a rental,” he commented.

How was the ampay of Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado?

The model Jossmery Toledo and the soccer player Paolo Hurtado were captured by Magaly Medina's program in affectionate attitudes in the city of Cusco, where the athlete played for Cienciano. The images show the couple walking with their arms around each other, enjoying the view and entering an apartment together.

After the spread of the ampay, Jossmery Toledo took advantage of the 'Amor y fuego' cameras to apologize for his actions. “I apologize to everyone, I didn't know how to handle it. “People don’t really know how things happened,” he said. “I don't know if it was a relationship, really, because it was all a lie. Because of my values, I am single. Lies have short legs,” she remarked.

