friendship between Jossmery Toledo Y Paula Manzanal came to an end, after Paula said months ago that Jossmery was not a “fine” girl and that she would never be a “Tulum girl.” In the last video uploaded to YouTube on Chiquiwilo’s channel, Jossmery Toledo introduced himself and did statements regarding your exam.

“That issue is now closed. In a moment, we’ll both meet and talk about it. Suddenly, she didn’t mean it that way. I don’t know what was going on in his head. Maybe he didn’t order his ideas,” he said during the interview. Likewise, Jossmery clarified that he does not want to have problems with anyone and that if he finds her he would greet her.

On the other hand, there was speculation of a rapprochement between the former police officer and Fabio Agostini, and when asked about the subject, she replied: “I was not with Fabio, it’s the truth.” In this way, he denied any kind of relationship between the two.

Jossmery doesn’t want a ‘sugar’

The host of the program asked him several questions and they touched on the topic of “sugar daddy”. “If I had a sugar, I wouldn’t be sitting here charging you,” she said, and those words drew laughter from the set. “I don’t like sugar, unless it’s a Gianluca,” he added. He also added that he likes men his age. “I like them my age or a little younger. I am 29; my limit is 35 years”, he stressed, closing any possibility with older men.

Likewise, he advised the followers of the channel, adding that each one must pay their own. “The ones I’ve been with, it’s always been halfway. I feel that if a man gives you everything, he limits you to doing your things, “he concluded.